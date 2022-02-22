What number do you see? Viral optical illusion confuses netizens

Nothing delights digital natives more than a good optical illusion. Over the years, people have racked their brains over the right answer of several optical illusions—from trying to guess the colour of “the dress” in 2015 or finding the “curved line” in 2021.

This year, people on the internet are struggling to find the number hidden inside a black and white optical illusion that is somewhat modelled after the iconic Fraser spiral illusion.

The optical illusion, now being widely circulated online, shows a monochrome circle that has a number of digits inside it. The catch is that people are unsure of what the correct number is. Judging by the answers online, the right answer can be anything from a three-digit number to a seven-digit number.

DO you see a number? If so, what number? pic.twitter.com/wUK0HBXQZF — Benonwine (@benonwine) February 16, 2022

45 283…and what’s the catch? Should I book an appointment with my GP? — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) February 17, 2022

I can see 45283, since looking at the other replies I’ve others are seeing 2 other numbers. I can see there are numbers there but can’t make them up. 🤷‍♂️ — Paul R aka chocky. (@PaulChocky) February 16, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Some netizens are showing more interest in wondering the science behind the illusion rather than the “right” answer. In an attempt to explain the phenomenon a person tweeted, “I’m guessing the numbers you see depend on your ‘contrast sensitivity (different from what a standard eye measures). It can be tested by opticians. Worth doing if you’re struggling, as it can affect your ability to see at night, or in rain, fog, etc.”

I’m guessing the numbers you see depends on your ‘contrast sensitivity’ (different from what a standard eye measures). It can be tested by opticians. Worth doing if you’re struggling, as it can affect your ability to see at night, or in rain, fog, etc.https://t.co/PRDru2sTEC — Phil King (@LittleToRelate) February 17, 2022

Spoiler ahead

On social media, nothing remains a mystery for long. In this case, too, some people have cracked the code. A few of them have tweeted that if one steps away from the screen, they will be able to see the seven digits in the order of, 3452389, more clearly.

A few people highlighted that the digits become clear when one takes the screenshot of the optical illusion.

The snapshot viewed as a thumbnail makes it a little clearer! pic.twitter.com/ZbW6UAnWiE — Steve Cooper (@kebablog) February 17, 2022

One does not need to worry about getting their eyes checked if they are not able to see seven digits in the first few attempts. After all optical illusions are meant to be confusing.