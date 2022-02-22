scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

What number do you see? Viral optical illusion confuses netizens

A clue to the correct answer: Step back and relax.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2022 5:36:41 pm
Optical illusion, Optical illusion what number do you see, optical illusion numbers, online photo puzzles, viral optical illusions, indian expressJudging by the answers online, the right answer can be anything from a three-digit number to a seven-digit number.

Nothing delights digital natives more than a good optical illusion. Over the years, people have racked their brains over the right answer of several optical illusions—from trying to guess the colour of “the dress” in 2015 or finding the “curved line” in 2021.

This year, people on the internet are struggling to find the number hidden inside a black and white optical illusion that is somewhat modelled after the iconic Fraser spiral illusion.

ALSO READ |Black-and-white or colour? This viral optical illusion has people amazed globally

The optical illusion, now being widely circulated online, shows a monochrome circle that has a number of digits inside it. The catch is that people are unsure of what the correct number is. Judging by the answers online, the right answer can be anything from a three-digit number to a seven-digit number.

Some netizens are showing more interest in wondering the science behind the illusion rather than the “right” answer. In an attempt to explain the phenomenon a person tweeted, “I’m guessing the numbers you see depend on your ‘contrast sensitivity (different from what a standard eye measures). It can be tested by opticians. Worth doing if you’re struggling, as it can affect your ability to see at night, or in rain, fog, etc.”

Spoiler ahead

On social media, nothing remains a mystery for long. In this case, too, some people have cracked the code. A few of them have tweeted that if one steps away from the screen, they will be able to see the seven digits in the order of, 3452389, more clearly.

A few people highlighted that the digits become clear when one takes the screenshot of the optical illusion.

One does not need to worry about getting their eyes checked if they are not able to see seven digits in the first few attempts. After all optical illusions are meant to be confusing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement