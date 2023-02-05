scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
‘Just don’t do it’: Here’s what netizens feel about the Nike and Tiffany & Co. collab

The products that look like a toothbrush and a tongue cleaner are actually a shoe cleaning brush and a silver shoe horn.

Nike and Tiffany and Co collabThe “Nike x Tiffany” shoes come with a price tag of $400 (approximately Rs 38,000), the other accessories come within the price range of $250-$475 (Rs 20,000 to Rs 39,000).
The much-awaited collaboration between luxury jewellery house Tiffany & Co. and shoe brand Nike was released on January 31. Along with the black Air Force shoes that were adorned with Tiffany’s iconic robin blue colour swoosh, the collaboration also released a host of accessories such as a silver shoe horn, a toothbrush-style cleaning brush, and custom laces.

While the “Nike x Tiffany” shoes come with a price tag of $400 (approximately Rs 38,000), the other accessories come within the price range of $250-$475 (Rs 20,000 to Rs 39,000).

ALSO READ |Man gets favourite Nike shoes tattooed because he was ‘tired of paying for shoes’

Earlier this week, the brands posted pictures of the shoe accessories on their Instagram accounts. Interestingly, the shoe brush and the shoe horn were advertised in such a way that they appeared like a toothbrush and a tongue cleaner. For instance, the toothbrush-style shoe cleaner was kept inside a clear glass and was captioned, “Don’t forget the tongue”. Except that the brands were referring to sneaker or trainer tongue, a part of the shoe that comes between the laces and one’s feet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

However, the products did not go well with netizens being confused regarding why they were made.

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user wrote, “How does Tiffany and Nike come together and make a toothbrush of all things 😂”. Another person said, “Bring back the Audrey Tiffany’s style. You used to be so chic. Now a tooth brush ?!”.

However, in the comments, a few people noted that the misleading presentation was published with the intention of creating a buzz. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “Love that Tiffany is bringing back the humour it was once known for.”.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 13:11 IST
