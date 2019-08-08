‘What kind of sorcery is this’: Viral 3D arrow optical illusion leaves netizens in a spin

An optical illusion by Japanese mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara seems to have left netizens scratching their heads after it was shared online by a Singaporean art director Tham Khai Meng. Taking to Twitter, Meng shared a video featuring an arrow that he claimed can only point towards the right no matter how many times it is rotated.

“This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can’t point left,” he tweeted before disclosing the trick behind the illusion. “Here’s how it works: It’s 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don’t register,” he added. The video shows that even after rotating the arrow 180 degrees, it still keeps pointing towards the right.

This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can’t point left. Here’s how it works: It’s 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don’t register. pic.twitter.com/Xa32GrI7ii — Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) August 4, 2019

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many trying to comprehend the optical illusion. “So cool and yet so frustrating. How can this possibly be?” read one of the many comments.

