Furry intruder: This fox stole the show at a football game in the US

Time and again, incidents of animals making “special appearances” during field games have found their way to social media. After a cat dangling from the upper deck at Miami Stadium during a college football match some weeks ago triggered worrisome reactions online, now a clip of a wild fox running through the field during a football game in Arizona, USA has brought smiles on many faces.

In the 30-second clip, which is now being widely circulated on social media, the animal – which the broadcasters initially mistook to be a cat – is seen running across the field during the Arizona State-USC Game at Sun Devil Stadium. “We got an animal on the field, by the way,” the commentator can be heard saying while trying to guess whether the four-legged intruder was a cat.

“I do not know whether it is a cat or not. That is a fox. Not a cat,” another commentator adds as the camera zooms in on the animal, who then runs towards the stands and jumps to get to the other side. The clip concludes with another commentator calling the fox a “wild child” as it sprints away.

Watch the video here:

FOX ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/74HpVMlPHy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2021

Another clip features the security at the stadium guiding the fox into a tunnel.

We interrupt this regularly scheduled program to bring you this important message. There is a FOX on the field, @ASUFootball. 🦊 📺 ESPN

📱 https://t.co/oIyZfYSpgK pic.twitter.com/5jSzEckkE1 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 7, 2021

It did not take long for the videos to go viral on social media and trigger amused reactions among netizens. However, many were also impressed by the animal’s giant leap towards the stands.

That was the most incredible jump I’ve ever seen. — Ben 🇦🇲⭐️⭐️ (@BLucareli) November 7, 2021

I was wondering how that fox made into the stadium, but after seeing that epic leap into the stands, it’s no longer hard to imagine. — Mike (@mik3_mik3_mik3) November 7, 2021

Most entertaining part of usc season thus far — BD holla (@brydesantis) November 7, 2021

This is the only football game I’ve ever liked. — Gina (@NotGina) November 7, 2021

One of the announcers wondered if it was a cat. — Harlequin Cry (@GrendelLaughs) November 7, 2021

Just an incredible week for college football-adjacent animals. — Donovan Burba (@DonovanBurba) November 7, 2021