scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 07, 2021
MUST READ

Furry intruder: This fox stole the show at a football game in the US

In the widely circulated 30-second clip, the animal – which the broadcasters initially mistook to be a cat – is seen running across the field.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 7, 2021 6:36:57 pm
Once shared online, it did not take long for the videos to go viral on social media and trigger amused reactions among netizens.

Time and again, incidents of animals making “special appearances” during field games have found their way to social media. After a cat dangling from the upper deck at Miami Stadium during a college football match some weeks ago triggered worrisome reactions online, now a clip of a wild fox running through the field during a football game in Arizona, USA has brought smiles on many faces.

In the 30-second clip, which is now being widely circulated on social media, the animal – which the broadcasters initially mistook to be a cat – is seen running across the field during the Arizona State-USC Game at Sun Devil Stadium. “We got an animal on the field, by the way,” the commentator can be heard saying while trying to guess whether the four-legged intruder was a cat.

ALSO READ |‘Best pitch-invader ever’: Dog runs away with ball during T20 match

“I do not know whether it is a cat or not. That is a fox. Not a cat,” another commentator adds as the camera zooms in on the animal, who then runs towards the stands and jumps to get to the other side. The clip concludes with another commentator calling the fox a “wild child” as it sprints away.

Watch the video here:

Another clip features the security at the stadium guiding the fox into a tunnel.

It did not take long for the videos to go viral on social media and trigger amused reactions among netizens. However, many were also impressed by the animal’s giant leap towards the stands.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 07: Latest News

Advertisement