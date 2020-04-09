Ireland: Man projects movies on terrace wall to entertain neighbourhood during lockdown

With millions of people stuck in Isolation, Duggan’s idea sure caught netizen’s attention. With millions of people stuck in Isolation, Duggan’s idea sure caught netizen’s attention.

While people around the world have been forced to stay indoors amid the ongoing lockdown implemented in several countries to combat COVID-19, a neighbourhood in Ireland found a creative way to do something collectively: watch a movie together while maintaining social distance.

Taking to Twitter, a user Clare Keogh shared several pictures where Marilyn Monroe’s popular musical comedy ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ was being showcased on a wall.

Naming the person behind the idea, Keogh tweeted, “My neighbour @scottduggan had the most beautiful idea to project classic movies for our terrace, listening to the movie on an FM signal sitting in our own separate front gardens made us all feel a little less alone :)”

My neighbour @scottduggan had the most beautiful idea to project classic movies for our terrace, listening to the movie on an FM signal sitting in our own separate front gardens made us all feel a little less alone :) donations went to @AgeAction pic.twitter.com/8lhEnYW21l — Clare Keogh (@claremkeogh) April 8, 2020

With millions of people indoors due to lockdown, Duggan’s idea sure caught netizen’s attention. “Oh, this is such a wonderful idea!” tweeted a user while another wrote, “The #coronavirus can never stop people from being creative to bring people together safely despite having to #SocialDistance.”

What a fantastic idea 👏👏👏 https://t.co/PNuT78tcY7 — 𝕱𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙 𝕮𝖑𝖚𝖇 (@TheFrightClubNI) April 9, 2020

The #coronavirus can never stop people from being creative to bring people together safely despite having to #SocialDistance. https://t.co/Cd9vFn7vV6 — Funiworks Music (@funiworks) April 9, 2020

How wonderful and what a treat and what an inspiring neighbour https://t.co/FsbfLtXvOa — roz moreton (@littleboote) April 9, 2020

Oh, this is such a wonderful idea! https://t.co/1KdaRdxAv3 — Livvy (@sexlovevideo) April 9, 2020

This is amazing! And 10/10 for film choice as well 😍❤️ https://t.co/n31H9ytm1U — Lauren Mallin (@LaurenMallin) April 9, 2020

This has absolutely made my day. 🇮🇪 https://t.co/80KScoDgiX — Cate Kane (@filmgirlcate) April 9, 2020

