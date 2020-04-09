Follow Us:
Ireland: Man projects movies on terrace wall to entertain neighbourhood during lockdown

A man in Ireland projected Marilyn Monroe's popular musical comedy ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ on a wall amid the ongoing lockdown in the country.

covid-19. coronavirus, covid-19 lockdown, Marilyn Monroe, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, lockdown trending, things to do in lockdown, trending, indian express, indian express news With millions of people stuck in Isolation, Duggan’s idea sure caught netizen’s attention.

While people around the world have been forced to stay indoors amid the ongoing lockdown implemented in several countries to combat COVID-19, a neighbourhood in Ireland found a creative way to do something collectively: watch a movie together while maintaining social distance.

Taking to Twitter, a user Clare Keogh shared several pictures where Marilyn Monroe’s popular musical comedy ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ was being showcased on a wall.

Naming the person behind the idea, Keogh tweeted, “My neighbour @scottduggan had the most beautiful idea to project classic movies for our terrace, listening to the movie on an FM signal sitting in our own separate front gardens made us all feel a little less alone :)”

With millions of people indoors due to lockdown, Duggan’s idea sure caught netizen’s attention. “Oh, this is such a wonderful idea!” tweeted a user while another wrote, “The #coronavirus can never stop people from being creative to bring people together safely despite having to #SocialDistance.”

