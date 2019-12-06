‘What a dramatic finish’: Video of baby race during NBA game goes viral

“These are the things that make my heart melt custard,” wrote a user while tweeting the viral clip. “These are the things that make my heart melt custard,” wrote a user while tweeting the viral clip.

It was not a child’s play but the people who attended the Pelicans-Thunder NBA game in New Orleans were in for a surprise when a baby crawl race was held during the halftime. Packed with twists and much drama, toddlers can be seen putting their crawling skills to the test in a video that has now gone viral.

A video of the event was tweeted by the official handle of the basketball team along with a caption that read, “A Baby Crawl Race for the ages! What a dramatic finish!” In the 3.38-minute viral clip, the toddlers can be seen wearing numbers while competing in the race.

Watch the video here:

A Baby Crawl Race for the ages! What a dramatic finish! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wy0QKaJBKk — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 1, 2019

Viewed over four lakh times, the video has been flooded with comments of people gushing over the “cute” babies. While many tweeted about the “dramatic” ending, where a baby marked “5” out crawls number “6”. “These are the things that make my heart melt custard,” wrote a user while tweeting the viral clip.

I watched this 3 times, 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Then it hit me, baby 5 is a girl and baby 6 is a boy, and it all made sense. https://t.co/Ss68NTaF4B — Malume King Slayer 🇲🇼🇿🇦 🏁 (@The_President10) December 3, 2019

These are the things that make my heart melt custard. https://t.co/7BR00DL65P — Graduating Chef Dengese (@Queen_Finxa) December 3, 2019

I would buy Baby Crawl Race Sunday Ticket https://t.co/t2bESJALzJ — Brad Booker (@bradbooker) December 3, 2019

The cutest thing on the internet! https://t.co/t9ub20yKTO — Sizophila (@sizophila_sizz) December 3, 2019

Completely unpredictable and super cute 😂😂😍😍 https://t.co/LgvOc540qE — Dhvaniii (@dhvani_bhinde) December 3, 2019

