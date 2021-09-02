scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Watch: Whale in Argentina swims towards paddleboarder, gives a nudge

The rare incident was caught on camera at Puerto Madryn when the curious whale lightly nudged the woman on the paddleboard and gently pushed it forward.

September 2, 2021 10:30:25 pm
September 2, 2021 10:30:25 pm
Golfo Nuevo Whale, Whale paddleboarder viral video, Whale viral video, Argentina whale viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news"I don’t know whether I’d be paralyzed with fear or mesmerized with awe!" wrote a user on the viral clip.

A paddleboarder’s close encounter with a giant southern right whale in Argentina’s Golfo Nuevo has left netizens shocked after the video went viral on social media.

ALSO READ |Blue whale spotted in Monterey Bay, video goes viral

The rare incident was caught on camera at Puerto Madryn when the curious whale lightly nudged the woman on the paddleboard and gently pushed it forward before swimming directly beneath it. “I think today I made the best whale drone video of my life,” tweeted photographer @maxijonas while sharing the clip featuring her unexpected interaction with the whale.

Watch the video here:

The 54-second video instantly went viral on social media and garnered over 1.6 million views, with many commenting on the friendly whale. However, some also called the paddleboarder lucky as she was left unharmed by the sea mammal.

“I don’t know whether I’d be paralyzed with fear or mesmerized with awe!” wrote a user on the viral clip while another commented, “Love that little, gentle nudge from the whale. What a remarkable encounter!”

ALSO READ |‘Super-group’ of humpback whales sighted for the first time in Australia

“They are rare moments, it is something that is prohibited,” Oscar Comes, a local water-sports tourism operator, told the Guardian. “It isn’t like you can go in a kayak, standup board, a boat, or whatever, to look for the animal.”

