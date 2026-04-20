Whale shark nudges swimmer in viral underwater video in Philippines; watch

A swimmer’s casual water expedition took the internet by storm after a whale shark nudged her arm right after she dived. The incident unfolded when Maurene Calago was posing underwater for photos in the Philippines.

The viral video shows a whale shark swiftly wading through the waves, approaching her from behind while she poses in a victory hand gesture, and nudging her arm. However, Calago keeps her calm even after the massive creature almost hits her. She further swims back to the surface.

Sharing the video on X, Fox News wrote, “A woman in the Philippines got a surprise when a massive whale shark approached unnoticed and nudged her arm while she posed for underwater photos.”