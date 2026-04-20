Whale shark nudges swimmer in viral underwater video in Philippines; watch

A swimmer’s casual water expedition took the internet by storm after a whale shark nudged her arm right after she dived. The incident unfolded when Maurene Calago was posing underwater for photos in the Philippines.
The viral video shows a whale shark swiftly wading through the waves, approaching her from behind while she poses in a victory hand gesture, and nudging her arm. However, Calago keeps her calm even after the massive creature almost hits her. She further swims back to the surface.
Sharing the video on X, Fox News wrote, “A woman in the Philippines got a surprise when a massive whale shark approached unnoticed and nudged her arm while she posed for underwater photos.”
Watch here:
A woman in the Philippines got an unexpected surprise when a massive whale shark approached unnoticed and nudged her arm while she posed for underwater photos. pic.twitter.com/1kn3LCzwoK
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 19, 2026
The video has gone viral, accumulating over three million views and several reactions. “Whale sharks are not that scary. They are gentle creatures. But the fellow locals do get scared of them when trying to snorkel. They carry a piece of outer space on their backs,” an X user wrote.
“She came for a cute photo op and left with the world’s gentlest photobomb from a 20,000-pound co-star,” another user commented. “Imagine posing for a cute underwater selfie and a whale shark taps you like “excuse me, I’m also trying to get in the shot.” Nature’s photobomber!” a third user reacted.
According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), whale sharks are the largest shark and the largest of any fish alive today. The exact maximum size of whale sharks is unknown, but they could be as large as 60 ft.
The endangered species feed on plankton and travel distances searching for food to sustain their huge size and to reproduce.
DISCLAIMER: This story is based on viral social media content and is for informational purposes. While inspiring, adventure sports involve inherent risks and physical demands; individuals should consult with medical and professional experts to ensure such activities are safe for their personal health and fitness levels.