Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Watch: Whale lands on boat in Massachusetts, US

Local officials confirmed that there were ‘no injuries’ and there was ‘no major damage that affected the seaworthiness of the vessel’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2022 1:52:29 pm
whale on boat, whale lands on boat, whale video, whale attack video, whale submerges boat, indian expressThe clip shared by ABC News shows the whale emerging from water and landing on the vessel, submerging it for seconds.

A video showing a whale hitting a fishing boat, briefly submerging it, and landing on the vessel has surfaced online. The incident reportedly took place in White Horse Beach, Plymouth in the state of Massachusetts, US.

The clip shared by ABC News shows the whale emerging from water and landing on the vessel, submerging it for seconds. According to ABC News, no one was injured and whales have been frequently spotted in the area over the past week.

ALSO READ |Humpback whale, dolphin seen spinning together in US' North Shore. Watch incredible video

“It was insane,” Ryder Parkhurst, a witness, was quoted as saying by NBC Boston. “The guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all. Pops up, bang…right on the bow of the guy’s boat,” Parkhurst said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

“I just saw the boat go freaking flying, it was crazy,” he added. said. “It was nuts. I couldn’t believe the thing was still floating.”

The incident took place in the area of White Horse Beach in Plymouth at around 10 am, according to town officials, via NBC News.

Local officials confirmed that there were “no injuries” and there was “no major damage that affected the seaworthiness of the vessel”.

