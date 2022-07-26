Watch: Whale lands on boat in Massachusetts, US

A video showing a whale hitting a fishing boat, briefly submerging it, and landing on the vessel has surfaced online. The incident reportedly took place in White Horse Beach, Plymouth in the state of Massachusetts, US.

The clip shared by ABC News shows the whale emerging from water and landing on the vessel, submerging it for seconds. According to ABC News, no one was injured and whales have been frequently spotted in the area over the past week.

“It was insane,” Ryder Parkhurst, a witness, was quoted as saying by NBC Boston. “The guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all. Pops up, bang…right on the bow of the guy’s boat,” Parkhurst said.

“I just saw the boat go freaking flying, it was crazy,” he added. said. “It was nuts. I couldn’t believe the thing was still floating.”

The incident took place in the area of White Horse Beach in Plymouth at around 10 am, according to town officials, via NBC News.

Local officials confirmed that there were “no injuries” and there was “no major damage that affected the seaworthiness of the vessel”.