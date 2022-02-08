Humpback whale, dolphin seen spinning together in US’ North Shore. Watch incredible video

The “rare and magic” moment of a humpback whale and dolphin spinning together captured on a drone camera in the US’ North Shore by Jacob VanderVelde, a photographer from Hawaii, has left netizens amazed.

In the video shared by VanderVelde on Twitter, the whale and dolphin are seen spinning and moving on while lashing out the blue seawater. It seems they are dancing with one another.

VanderVelde also shares his experience in the 39-second clip. “On a scale of one to 10, it would be a 12,” he says. “It’s a magic moment, I will never forget what just happened yesterday.”

Sorry #Twitter family. But I had to take down the original video for obvious purposes. #VideoViral #NFTs pic.twitter.com/XjcZLx4KNS — Jacob VanderVelde (@JACOBJMV) February 4, 2022

The incredible video has been viewed more than 3,500 times so far. “I can predict this video will win the best photographer with animals award at the end of the year … something like you would expect from National Geographic or the Smithsonian…Nice Job!!!!” commented a user.

I can predict this video will win the best photographer with animals award at the end of the year 🏆📸🐋🐬… something like you would expect from National Geographic or the Smithsonian…Nice Job!!!! — Sherri❦ℬℯ𝓇𝓇𝓎ℬℴℴ❦Breeden🦋 (@SherriBreeden2) February 8, 2022

I wish. No clue on how to contact them. This would be great to see specialist in this field explain how they communicate. Is it strictly body language. pic.twitter.com/dA9PwN4Fm9 — Jacob VanderVelde (@JACOBJMV) February 8, 2022

The connection of the Dolphins with the Whales is wonderful! Tremendous and spectacular, I would like to know how exciting it must be to be close to this dance!!! thanks for this video!! — Teresita Marceca (@teresitarealtor) February 7, 2022

Incredible video. And love to see the playfulness of the whale. 🐳 — DrSuessSays 🇭+🇧 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@NancyDGreg) February 4, 2022

The visual was captured by VanderVelde around 9:15 am, about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove. He was as quoted as saying by Fox19 that seeing whales is typical, however, the sight of the two animals made his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

“I’m a Hawaii photographer and that’s what I do is I ride waves, I shoot waves, everything around the ocean is waves, so when this happened, it probably was the biggest moment of my life,” VanderVelde told Hawaii News.

In August last year, a video of a 90-feet-long blue whale and a pod of humpbacks had gone viral. They were spotted by visitors during a boat tour in Monterey, California.