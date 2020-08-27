Watch: Curious cockatoo plays with traffic camera in Western Australia

As the camera eventually focuses on the bird, it continued its antics, before it was interrupted by another cockatoo. (Picture credit: Facebook/Independent)

A cockatoo got curious about a traffic camera set up to monitor traffic in a region in Australia and a video of the bird playing with the device was shared on social media.

One of the traffic cameras that was set up in the Western region of Australia shows a cockatoo poking around the lens. As the lens focused on the bird, it continued to poke at the lens until it was interrupted by another cockatoo.

Watch the video here:

Many said the cockatoo was a Long Billed Corella, a bird that’s native to Australia.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd