Thursday, August 27, 2020
Watch: Curious cockatoo plays with traffic camera in Western Australia

One of the traffic cameras that was set up in the Western region of Australia shows a cockatoo poking around the lens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2020 11:55:25 am
Western Australia, cockatoo, traffic cameras, viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsAs the camera eventually focuses on the bird, it continued its antics, before it was interrupted by another cockatoo. (Picture credit: Facebook/Independent)

A cockatoo got curious about a traffic camera set up to monitor traffic in a region in Australia and a video of the bird playing with the device was shared on social media.

One of the traffic cameras that was set up in the Western region of Australia shows a cockatoo poking around the lens. As the lens focused on the bird, it continued to poke at the lens until it was interrupted by another cockatoo.

Watch the video here:

Many said the cockatoo was a Long Billed Corella, a bird that’s native to Australia.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

