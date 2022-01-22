‘West Elm Caleb’: How TikTok helped several women realise they dated same man

In a bizarre incident, several women in New York City have come to realise they were dating the same man. And what better way to find out than through TikTok!

The realisation dawned after a video on the platform went viral. While it was initially viewed as just another relatable video, it later ended up opening a can of worms. The women realised they had been ‘ghosted’ by the same man, who had taken them out on dates in a similar manner.

It all started when Mimi Shou, a jewellery designer, took to TikTok to document her experience of having an amazing first date with a man named Caleb, but never hearing from him again. In the comments, she noticed people asked if it was “West Elm Caleb”, referring to a man worked for West Elm, a home-furnishing store.

Soon, many women joined forces to match their stories about the tall man, and how he followed a similar pattern while dating women, sometimes simultaneously. TikTok was flooded with videos of young women sharing their dating experiences with the #WestElmCaleb.

“It is absolutely brilliant when women communicate with each other about who they are dating.” 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4X3cvKjc5V — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 19, 2022

While some are using the hashtag to highlight how men have treated them poorly, others are using it to warn women on dating apps like Hinge and Bumble of his profile.

“I matched with him, and he said he wanted to decorate an apartment with me,” one woman commented on Shou’s video. Another said Caleb’s first words to her were, “Marry me.”

In the event you’ve somehow avoided West Elm Caleb TikTok, this is a good starting point: pic.twitter.com/SUiE22nA2w — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 19, 2022

According to one woman, who goes by the username @kellsbellsbaby on TikTok, she had received “really cute messages” from Caleb, but grew suspicious when she discovered he had been creating identical Spotify playlists to send to different women.

Not the canned apology text for ghosting after he’s gone viral for ghosting!!! pic.twitter.com/CR0hrQdoZz — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 19, 2022

As the women began to publicly call out the man, his social media handles were leaked to the public. “Screenshots of his dating profiles were leaked, as were some of his conversations. His LinkedIn page was also discovered,” Insider reported.

According to the report, Caleb sent apology messages to multiple women after he became an internet sensation. “He explained that he was looking for ‘validation’ on the apps and was sorry for ‘ghosting’ them. In at least one apology, he said he was ‘actively seeking help’,” the report added.