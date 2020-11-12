scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Locomotive driver halts train to let elephants cross track, Railway Minister tweets video

A herd of elephants, including a calf, are seen crossing the tracks safely. The route has seen multiple instances of accidents involving trains and elephants over the years as it runs through a forested area.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 12, 2020 12:16:05 pm
West Bengal, train stopped animal crossing, train stopped elephants track crossing, animal crossing, animal railway track cross, Viral video, Piyush Goyal, Trending news, Indian Express news.Many who came across the video lauded the loco pilot and the crew members for their alertness & prompt action.

The driver of a locomotive stopped a train just in time to prevent it hitting a herd of elephants that was crossing the tracks in West Bengal. A video of the incident was tweeted by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and prompted plenty of comments.

The video shows what the operator of the locomotive on the Sivok-Gulma route in West Bengal saw when the train was brought to a halt. A herd of elephants, including a calf, are seen crossing the tracks safely. The route has seen multiple instances of accidents involving trains and elephants over the years as it runs through a forested area.

The Sivok-Gulma stretch witnesses a high number of elephant encounters annually and the speed of trains in the section is often slow to prevent accidents involving wildlife. There have also been recommendations to reduce the number of trains operated at night to prevent such accidents given individual elephants or herds could cross the tracks at multiple places in the night when there is lower visibility.

“The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants Elephant including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side,” said Goyal’s post.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the locomotive pilot for staying alert and taking prompt action.

The video has been viewed over 2 millon times since being posted on November 11.

