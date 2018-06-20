‘What that thing on the end of your shoelace is?’ These weird things that people have Googled will leave you ROFL-ing!

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
From things such as understanding the difference between 'effect' and 'affect' 300 times to 'How to steal a Panda' the things that people shared could hardly be clubbed under one category.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 5:59:10 pm
#WeirdThingsIveGoogled, #WeirdThingsIveGoogled trending, google, google trends, what have people googled, weird twitter trends, indian express, indian express news Do you also have a list of weird things that you have googled? (Source: Getty Images)
Hashtags on social media help in tagging specific topics that can be found easily by users. Sometimes hashtags are created to support a cause such as the recent #MentalHealthMatters, which brought out stories about people fighting depression. But recently, #WeirdThingsIveGoogled was trending. Under this hashtag, people on Twitter shared various things that they have searched on Google.

Check them out here:

Interestingly, some people also had a keen interest in flora and fauna and googled things such as, “Can my houseplants hear vegetables scream when I chop them up for dinner?” and “What’s the plural of walrus. It’s not walri, in case you were wondering.”

Have you googled weird things too? Tell us in the comments section below.

