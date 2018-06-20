‘What that thing on the end of your shoelace is?’ These weird things that people have Googled will leave you ROFL-ing!

Do you also have a list of weird things that you have googled? (Source: Getty Images) Do you also have a list of weird things that you have googled? (Source: Getty Images)

Hashtags on social media help in tagging specific topics that can be found easily by users. Sometimes hashtags are created to support a cause such as the recent #MentalHealthMatters, which brought out stories about people fighting depression. But recently, #WeirdThingsIveGoogled was trending. Under this hashtag, people on Twitter shared various things that they have searched on Google.

ALSO READ | Missing woman’s body found inside 23-ft-long python in Indonesia



Check them out here:

#WeirdThingsIveGoogled

How to steal a baby panda.

Worked like a charm. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/HEN8iEAemo — Cute Lazy🐾Panda (@CuteLazy_Panda) June 13, 2018

Will a Vampire Bat bite turn me into a Vampiress? #WeirdThingsIveGoogled — RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) June 13, 2018

#WeirdThingsIveGoogled How can I build an anti-gravity raccoon basket? pic.twitter.com/xGOkZaKg2B — Mike Kelly (@MistahJ1307) June 13, 2018

#WeirdThingsIveGoogled What that thing on the end of your shoelace is It’s called an Aglet. There. Now you don’t have to waste your time googling it — Jeremy (@dethbycofee) June 13, 2018

Interestingly, some people also had a keen interest in flora and fauna and googled things such as, “Can my houseplants hear vegetables scream when I chop them up for dinner?” and “What’s the plural of walrus. It’s not walri, in case you were wondering.”

What’s the plural of walrus. It’s not walri, in case you were wondering. #WeirdThingsIveGoogled — Alex Bingham (@AlexBingham_9) June 13, 2018

Can my houseplants hear vegetables scream when I chop them up for dinner? #WeirdThingsIveGoogled — Allison Prince (@app2290) June 13, 2018

Have you googled weird things too? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd