‘What that thing on the end of your shoelace is?’ These weird things that people have Googled will leave you ROFL-ing!

Hashtags on social media help in tagging specific topics that can be found easily by users. Sometimes hashtags are created to support a cause such as the recent #MentalHealthMatters, which brought out stories about people fighting depression. But recently, #WeirdThingsIveGoogled was trending. Under this hashtag, people on Twitter shared various things that they have searched on Google.
Check them out here:
#WeirdThingsIveGoogled
How to steal a baby panda.
Worked like a charm. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/HEN8iEAemo
— Cute Lazy🐾Panda (@CuteLazy_Panda) June 13, 2018
Why isn’t 11 pronounced onety-one? #WeirdThingsIveGoogled pic.twitter.com/kBwP7fRIqt
— MeltLikeButta (@jwbutta) June 13, 2018
how to fix my couch… #WeirdThingsIveGoogled pic.twitter.com/KwY2L1Zszc
— R. C. Clemens 💦 (@rawxe) June 13, 2018
Will a Vampire Bat bite turn me into a Vampiress? #WeirdThingsIveGoogled
— RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) June 13, 2018
How can I build an anti-gravity raccoon basket? pic.twitter.com/xGOkZaKg2B
— Mike Kelly (@MistahJ1307) June 13, 2018
What that thing on the end of your shoelace is
It’s called an Aglet. There. Now you don’t have to waste your time googling it
— Jeremy (@dethbycofee) June 13, 2018
Interestingly, some people also had a keen interest in flora and fauna and googled things such as, “Can my houseplants hear vegetables scream when I chop them up for dinner?” and “What’s the plural of walrus. It’s not walri, in case you were wondering.”
What’s the plural of walrus. It’s not walri, in case you were wondering. #WeirdThingsIveGoogled
— Alex Bingham (@AlexBingham_9) June 13, 2018
Can my houseplants hear vegetables scream when I chop them up for dinner? #WeirdThingsIveGoogled
— Allison Prince (@app2290) June 13, 2018
Have you googled weird things too? Tell us in the comments section below.
