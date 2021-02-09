The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance sparks memes fest online

While many thought the singer looked like he got lost, others used the sequence to describe their most relatable emotions.

Canadian R&B sensation The Weeknd presented a spectacular halftime performance at the 55th Super Bowl.

The singer performed a medley of his greatest hit which included “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It” and his more recent chart-topper, “Blinding Lights”. The performance grabbed a lot of attention on social media with his back up dancer looking like “robots” to the mirror maze set.

His performance also had a sequence in which he frantically moved around a brightly lit mirror maze set while the camera captured a close up. Netizens soon churned memes and jokes inspired from the sequence.

While many thought the singer looked like he got lost, others used the sequence to describe their most relatable emotions. Take a look here:

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

me FaceTiming my family while moving my phone around #Superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/g4MCLQSVVk — casey eakins (@mediamankc) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7 — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021

The weekend’s dancers look like tethered Jason from us pic.twitter.com/5ppKZ7jdMH — Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) February 8, 2021

Me when Abel dropped House of Balloons during the #PepsiHalftime show. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eRxHHQPABR — Jentry Jo (@jentryjo) February 8, 2021

When the camera man lost sight of the weekend inside the fun house #superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/nqqSp27CdH — Sarcastictall_G (@SarcasticTall_G) February 8, 2021

Trying to find Chromatica Oreos pic.twitter.com/u1ZpNWEtsg — Vulture (@vulture) February 8, 2021

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its precautions, the artist performed solo, and fans were not allowed to surround him on the field, as has happened in past games. According to a CNN report, the artist also spent around $7 million of his own money on the halftime show.

The Super Bowl LV saw Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31–9.