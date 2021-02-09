scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance sparks memes fest online

The singer, who performed a medley of his greatest grabbed a lot of attention on social media with his back up dancer looking like robots to the mirror maze set.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 2:01:17 pm
The Weeknd, The Weeknd memes, Super bowl half time performance memes, super bowl Pepsi half time, The Weeknd super bowl performance, Weeknd super bowl performance Twitter reactions, Super bowl 2020, Trending news, Indian Express news.While many thought the singer looked like he got lost, others used the sequence to describe their most relatable emotions.

Canadian R&B sensation The Weeknd presented a spectacular halftime performance at the 55th Super Bowl.

The singer performed a medley of his greatest hit which included “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It” and his more recent chart-topper, “Blinding Lights”. The performance grabbed a lot of attention on social media with his back up dancer looking like “robots” to the mirror maze set.

His performance also had a sequence in which he frantically moved around a brightly lit mirror maze set while the camera captured a close up. Netizens soon churned memes and jokes inspired from the sequence.

While many thought the singer looked like he got lost, others used the sequence to describe their most relatable emotions. Take a look here:

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its precautions, the artist performed solo, and fans were not allowed to surround him on the field, as has happened in past games. According to a CNN report, the artist also spent around $7 million of his own money on the halftime show.

The Super Bowl LV saw Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31–9.

