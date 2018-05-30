WednesdayWisdom: Twitterati share words of wisdom to survive the day

Surviving Wednesday(s) is no mean feat. (Source: File Photo) Surviving Wednesday(s) is no mean feat. (Source: File Photo)

The drudgery of weekdays needs no retelling. The morning starts with the blaring noise of the alarm clock and end with more pending work to be done. Work never seems to end and the mad rush to meet deadlines seem like a never-ending battle. it might seem like five days that one has to survive till the weekends but it takes an eternity. Many a times the blame of this is placed squarely on Monday. The day might be at fault but it is the later days that seem more tiring. Monday arrives early but it is the rest of the day that just seem to drag forever. In case you too are stuck on one such Wednesday, know that you are not alone. People on social also get this plight and are sharing inspiring words to get by.

While one wrote, “You will never get a person of your type in ‘this world. You either have to adjust or compromise. Adjust when someone wants to be with you & compromise when you want to be with someone,” another wrote, “#WednesdayWisdom – “Life is not about who hurt you and broke you down. It’s about who was always there and who made you smile again.” “Do not be afraid of reinventing yourself – of creating & walking on your own path. You do not have to conform to other people’s expectations & limitations. You are the captain of your own ship the master of your own fate,” quoted one while another shared, “Do not get upset with people or situations, both are powerless without your reaction.”

“You will never get a person of your type in ‘this world. You either have to adjust or compromise.

