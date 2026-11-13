Wedding bells gone wrong as car loses control, covering bride in mud

A Vietnamese couple’s wedding celebrations took an unexpected and messy detour on November 10 after the car transporting them lost control and plunged into a muddy rice field.
According to local media reports, 19-year-old bride Dam Thi Xuan and 21-year-old groom Ly Van Viet were travelling from the bride’s residence to the groom’s family home when their vehicle veered off the road into the waterlogged paddy field.
Widely shared video footage of the aftermath captures the newlyweds standing side by side at the edge of the field, with Dam’s white wedding gown and arms heavily coated in thick mud. In the clip, a woman beside the bride is seen gently wiping mud from Dam’s face following the roadside mishap.
According to media reports, the incident occurred on November 10, when Dam Thi Xuan, 19, and the groom, Ly Van Viet, 21, were commuting from Dam’s home to Ly’s family home.
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Online reports suggest that the car, apparently after losing control, skidded off the road and overturned into a rice field that was filled with about one-metre-deep muddy water. Directing attention towards weather conditions, rain and strong winds are believed to have played a role according to Vietnamese news outlet, Tuoi Tre.
A few young men initially attempted to push the vehicle upright but failed. Nearby residents later joined in to rescue the couple; they managed to lift the car and rescue the newlyweds.
According to asiaone.com, the wedding photographer said the vehicle rolled over before coming to rest on its side, with an open window next to the bride facing directly at the mud. He also mentioned that the bride is pregnant and that those who were there to rescue the couple were scared for her safety.
Social media reacted to the post with empathy. One user said, “Why are people making fun? This is such a important day and was ruined like this!! Poor bride; I feel so sorry for her.” Another user said, “If I were the groom, I’d slide on the mud and match her aesthetic.”
The couple was rescued without any reported injuries; however, both the bride and the groom were covered in mud from head to toe. Later, the bride was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, where it was confirmed that the bride and the unborn child were in good health.