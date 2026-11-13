Wedding bells gone wrong as car loses control, covering bride in mud

A Vietnamese couple’s wedding celebrations took an unexpected and messy detour on November 10 after the car transporting them lost control and plunged into a muddy rice field.

According to local media reports, 19-year-old bride Dam Thi Xuan and 21-year-old groom Ly Van Viet were travelling from the bride’s residence to the groom’s family home when their vehicle veered off the road into the waterlogged paddy field.

Widely shared video footage of the aftermath captures the newlyweds standing side by side at the edge of the field, with Dam’s white wedding gown and arms heavily coated in thick mud. In the clip, a woman beside the bride is seen gently wiping mud from Dam’s face following the roadside mishap.