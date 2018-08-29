Website rejects woman’s last name for being too ‘offensive’; Twitterati relate to the problem

Woman’s last name did not match the website’s standards. (Source: Natalie Weiner/Twitter) Woman’s last name did not match the website’s standards. (Source: Natalie Weiner/Twitter)

Natalie Weiner, a sports journalist with SB Nation, found herself in an odd situation when a website unexpectedly blocked her from creating an account. The journalist then took to social media to share her plight, and to her surprise, she was not the only one to face this problem.

“This is without a doubt the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she tweeted along with the screenshot of the website. As per the picture she posted, the website’s algorithm detected ‘offensive language’ in the last name field.

this is without a doubt the best thing that’s ever happened to me pic.twitter.com/rnVkmhB2dy — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) August 28, 2018

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and many people sympathised with Weiner. Moreover, there were others who also shared how they changed their last name to make them website friendly. Here are some of the hilarious reaction to the tweet.

When I got my computer I had to set my last name as “Spron” because Sporn contains offensive language — Philip Sporn (@philip_sporn) August 28, 2018

My name’s Rock, some websites tell me to “choose a real name”. Fb for instance. — Alex Rock (@Pierstoval) August 28, 2018

Happens to me all the time — Ben Schmuck (@benschmuck13) August 28, 2018

I know that feel pic.twitter.com/nMbjfTKGcZ — Nazi Paikidze-Barnes (@NaziPaiki) August 29, 2018

As a Dickman I know the struggle is real — Mike Dickman (@TheMikeDickman) August 29, 2018

Tell me about it, Steve Suconcock is terrible for usernames — Steve Suconcock (@steve_suconcock) August 29, 2018

I was trying to get health insurance … pic.twitter.com/ueeNzUBH4h — Paul Gay (@paulrgay1) August 29, 2018

