Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Website rejects woman’s last name for being too ‘offensive’; Twitterati relate to the problem

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2018 3:29:15 pm
natalie weiner, weird name tweet, rude name for internet, offensive name, offensive password, girl with offensive name, indian express, indian express news Woman’s last name did not match the website’s standards. (Source: Natalie Weiner/Twitter)
Natalie Weiner, a sports journalist with SB Nation, found herself in an odd situation when a website unexpectedly blocked her from creating an account.  The journalist then took to social media to share her plight, and to her surprise, she was not the only one to face this problem.

“This is without a doubt the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she tweeted along with the screenshot of the website. As per the picture she posted, the website’s algorithm detected ‘offensive language’ in the last name field.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and many people sympathised with Weiner. Moreover, there were others who also shared how they changed their last name to make them website friendly. Here are some of the hilarious reaction to the tweet.

Have you ever faced this problem? Tell us in the comments section below.

