scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

This US website is hiring a ‘professional binge watcher’ to Netflix and eat pizza

BonusFinder, a website which reviews and offers deals for legal gambling sites, is seeking a "professional binge-watcher" to watch and review three series on Netflix while eating.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 2:49:59 pm
BonusFinder, Professional binge-watcher hiring, Website seeking candidate to Netflix and chill, American website, Professional Netflix Binge watcher, Paid binge-watcher, Professional pizza eater, Trending news, Indian Express newsBonusFinder, a website which reviews and offers deals for legal gambling sites, is seeking a 'professional binge-watcher' to watch and review three series on Netflix while eating. (Representational image/Pixabay)

An America-based website is offering $500 dollars to binge-watch Netflix shows and eat takeout pizza.

BonusFinder, a website which reviews and offers deals for legal gambling sites, is seeking a “professional binge-watcher” to watch and review three series on Netflix while eating.

According to the website’s blog post, the selected candidates will be required to review each series based on story and plot lines, “Netflix and Chill” suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, satisfaction of episodes and series endings.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The candidate is also required to review the pizzas they eat, based on their appearance and colour, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavour, value for money and more.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Interested candidates are required to register themselves on BonusFinder’s website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement