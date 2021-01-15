This US website is hiring a ‘professional binge watcher’ to Netflix and eat pizza

BonusFinder, a website which reviews and offers deals for legal gambling sites, is seeking a 'professional binge-watcher' to watch and review three series on Netflix while eating. (Representational image/Pixabay)

An America-based website is offering $500 dollars to binge-watch Netflix shows and eat takeout pizza.

BonusFinder, a website which reviews and offers deals for legal gambling sites, is seeking a “professional binge-watcher” to watch and review three series on Netflix while eating.

According to the website’s blog post, the selected candidates will be required to review each series based on story and plot lines, “Netflix and Chill” suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, satisfaction of episodes and series endings.

The candidate is also required to review the pizzas they eat, based on their appearance and colour, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavour, value for money and more.

Interested candidates are required to register themselves on BonusFinder’s website.