Weather reporter’s classy response to body-shaming viewer gets praises online

A local weather reporter had the perfect reply after she was body-shamed by an unidentified viewer.
Tracy Hinson was approached by a bitter viewer on Twitter and was told that she should “wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach”. she was also “advised” by the viewer to wear a “girdle for the stomach overhang”.
Hinson, who works for KSDK in St Louis, Missouri, posted a body-positive message in response to the body-shaming which read, “Dear Mary, yes I do watch my airchecks. NO, I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly”. In her post, she also wrote that she loves her body just the way it is. Her post ended with #nomorefatshaming.
Many took to Twitter to laud Hinson for her riposte. Her response, which was also posted on Facebook and Instagram, was met with a lot of body-positive messages from various people. Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:
Sorry you have to deal with such mean comments. Love your positivity! Love your body and that’s what matters – great message!
You go girl! You have been a wonderful addition to @ksdknews!
I can’t believe someone took time out of their day to send that kind of crap your way. 😥 pic.twitter.com/NzZaW6MVvg
What the deuce Tracy. You look great. Some folks can be so darn rude and catty.
This Mary character needs lessons in class.
Please let me go to Mary’s house and do a story about her magnificent perfection!🤬😡
You are awesome and beautiful inside and out Tracy! 😘
Dear Tracy, I don’t know you, nor have I ever seen you on TV. But this tweet has spread beyond your market and I just want you to know that I hope you meant this deep inside and you change nothing. Thank you for this and props to you. I think you are beautiful. Be you.
