Weather reporter’s classy response to body-shaming viewer gets praises online

Tracy Hinson, who works for KSDK in St Louis, Missouri bravely took the message to Twitter. She also posted a body-positive message in response to the body-shaming.

Tracy Hinson’s response, which was also posted on Facebook and Instagram was met with a lot of body-positive messages from various people.

A local weather reporter had the perfect reply after she was body-shamed by an unidentified viewer.

Tracy Hinson was approached by a bitter viewer on Twitter and was told that she should “wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach”. she was also “advised” by the viewer to wear a “girdle for the stomach overhang”.

Hinson, who works for KSDK in St Louis, Missouri, posted a body-positive message in response to the body-shaming which read, “Dear Mary, yes I do watch my airchecks. NO, I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly”. In her post, she also wrote that she loves her body just the way it is. Her post ended with #nomorefatshaming.

Many took to Twitter to laud Hinson for her riposte. Her response, which was also posted on Facebook and Instagram, was met with a lot of body-positive messages from various people. Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

