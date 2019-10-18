Weather reporter’s classy response to body-shaming viewer gets praises online

A local weather reporter had the perfect reply after she was body-shamed by an unidentified viewer.

Tracy Hinson was approached by a bitter viewer on Twitter and was told that she should “wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach”. she was also “advised” by the viewer to wear a “girdle for the stomach overhang”.

Hinson, who works for KSDK in St Louis, Missouri, posted a body-positive message in response to the body-shaming which read, “Dear Mary, yes I do watch my airchecks. NO, I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly”. In her post, she also wrote that she loves her body just the way it is. Her post ended with #nomorefatshaming.

Many took to Twitter to laud Hinson for her riposte. Her response, which was also posted on Facebook and Instagram, was met with a lot of body-positive messages from various people. Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

Sorry you have to deal with such mean comments. Love your positivity! Love your body and that’s what matters – great message! — Mary Jane Daum🍀 (@MaryJaneDaum) October 12, 2019

You go girl! You have been a wonderful addition to @ksdknews! — JoAnn Marty (@jmartymom) October 12, 2019

I can’t believe someone took time out of their day to send that kind of crap your way. 😥 pic.twitter.com/NzZaW6MVvg — Denise (@StlMotherhood) October 12, 2019

What the deuce Tracy. You look great. Some folks can be so darn rude and catty.

This Mary character needs lessons in class. — Tony Matthew (@WMTWVikesFan8) October 12, 2019

Please let me go to Mary’s house and do a story about her magnificent perfection!🤬😡 — Bob Hoehn (@bobhoehn_stl) October 12, 2019

You are awesome and beautiful inside and out Tracy! 😘 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 18, 2019