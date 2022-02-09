‘Surreal’: News report unites brothers who didn’t know about each other

While most people watch news on television to get updates about what’s happening around the globe, a US man got an update about his own life from news!

Randy Waites of California was watching local news to catch up on the weather forecast but instead, he chanced upon another man on screen with the same last name – Eddie Waites and wondering if there was some connection.

ALSO READ | A hand-drawn map reunites an abducted man with his family after 33 years

After watching the broadcast, Randy, who grew up without knowing his father, wanted his daughter to look up about the man on the screen. Thanks to her research, she could find a phone number and a call happened that changed their lives forever.

They later realised that Randy had found a family member, about whose existence he was totally unaware of – a long-lost brother!

Randy Waites of Lodi never expected to find a new family member by watching the local news. Today, he connected with a brother he never knew he had after spotting a familiar last name on @kcranews. It was an honor to be there to capture this special moment. pic.twitter.com/4QTdic8N6q — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) February 6, 2022

The sighting happened during a KCRA 3 newscast in a story about snowfall, the New York Post reported.

Finally, this weekend, the two brothers met and the news channel was there to witness the remarkable moment – a serendipitous fallout of their broadcast. The clipping left many online emotional.

“It just clicked, like we’ve been friends for 20 years,” Randy told the local news channel. “It’s just unbelievable.”

That’s Eddie Waites on the left, and Randy Waites on the right. They share the same father. Do you see the similarities? pic.twitter.com/mPzzPugNJp — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) February 6, 2022

“It was an instantaneous chill all the way from my head…down to my toes,” Eddie said. “At first I thought, it’s not possible,” the man said, but once he saw a picture of Randy and then his father, the uncanny resemblance was too hard to ignore. “I knew it was real,” he added.

After being reunited, the two siblings in their 50s are not just making up for the lost time but Randy is also getting to know about their father and his side of the family he had no idea about.