Wednesday, February 09, 2022
‘Surreal’: News report unites brothers who didn’t know about each other

The California man saw another name with the same last name on air for a few seconds and wondered if there was some connection. To his surprise, they turned out to be family — siblings!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 9, 2022 7:18:34 pm
weather report unites sibling, man finds brother from weather report, good news, odd news, indian expressThe two brothers met for the first time in more than five decades.

While most people watch news on television to get updates about what’s happening around the globe, a US man got an update about his own life from news!

Randy Waites of California was watching local news to catch up on the weather forecast but instead, he chanced upon another man on screen with the same last name – Eddie Waites and wondering if there was some connection.

After watching the broadcast, Randy, who grew up without knowing his father, wanted his daughter to look up about the man on the screen. Thanks to her research, she could find a phone number and a call happened that changed their lives forever.

They later realised that Randy had found a family member, about whose existence he was totally unaware of – a long-lost brother!

The sighting happened during a KCRA 3 newscast in a story about snowfall, the New York Post reported.

Finally, this weekend, the two brothers met and the news channel was there to witness the remarkable moment – a serendipitous fallout of their broadcast. The clipping left many online emotional.

 

“It just clicked, like we’ve been friends for 20 years,” Randy told the local news channel. “It’s just unbelievable.”

“It was an instantaneous chill all the way from my head…down to my toes,” Eddie said. “At first I thought, it’s not possible,” the man said, but once he saw a picture of Randy and then his father, the uncanny resemblance was too hard to ignore. “I knew it was real,” he added.

After being reunited, the two siblings in their 50s are not just making up for the lost time but Randy is also getting to know about their father and his side of the family he had no idea about.

