Wearing her wedding gown, bride visits late fiancee’s grave on the day they were to marry

Heartbreaking photos of Padgett, wearing her wedding dress and breaking down in front of Murphy’s grave have gone viral on social media. (Source: Getty Images)

For most brides, their wedding day is one of the most special occasions of their life. However, Jessica Padgett’s wedding day wasn’t exactly how she wanted it to be. Due to an accident, her fiancee Kendall James Murphy was killed in November 2017. Grieving for her late lover, she visited his grave on the day the two had planned to get married, Daily Mail reported.

Heartbreaking photos of Padgett, wearing her wedding dress and breaking down in front of Murphy’s grave have gone viral on social media. The photoshoot, which was done on September 29, was shared by the Facebook page of Loving Life Photography

According to the Daily Mail report, Murphy was killed in a tragic accident in November last year after his colleague Colby Blake crashed his vehicle into cars. While Blake was not injured in the accident, his blood alcohol level was allegedly tested .21 per cent, which was over twice the normal range of 0.08.

To honour her late fiancee, Padgett posed in her wedding dress along with Murphy’s belongings, his tombstone, his firefighting uniform as well as his friends and family. It did not take long for the beautiful photographs to be noticed by people on social media, and the post has been shared over 29,000 times at the time of writing the article.

Alongside a picture on the Facebook post, a caption read, “She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the Universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings.”

On the day of the accident, Murphy, Blake and another firefighter had responded to a call notifying them about a crash site along the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. While Murphy reached early in his personal vehicle, he was retrieving his protective clothing from the passenger door. Blake, who also responded to the call read-ended another truck with his vehicle, eventually hitting Murphy, who died on the scene.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd