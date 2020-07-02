scorecardresearch
This doctor’s experiment demonstrates why wearing a mask makes a difference

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 11:09:02 pm
While the debate over the efficacy of masks has often popped up on social media, a demonstration by a US-based doctor showing the effectiveness of wearing a mask has gone viral online, triggering the discussion again.

“What does a mask do? Blocks respiratory droplets coming from your mouth and throat,” microbiologist Dr. Rich Davis from Spokane, Washington state tweeted while sharing pictures of bacteria culture plate he had coughed, sneezed and talked upon — one masked and the other unmasked.

“Two simple demos: First, I sneezed, sang, talked & coughed toward an agar culture plate with or without a mask. Bacteria colonies show where droplets landed. A mask blocks virtually all of them,” he wrote.

Through his demonstration, Davis explained how easily one can prevent the spread of Covid-19 by putting on a mask.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many reactions among netizens with many thanking Davis for the demonstration.

