Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Watch: Kids sing ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ in New York subway

The video of the school kids singing the popular song from Encanto has 1.1 million views on Twitter

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 4:40:21 pm
Kids sing in new york subway, school children sing inside subway new york, kids sing We don't talk about Bruno in metro new york, new york metro viral video school kids sing, We don't talk about Bruno new york subway, Indian expressThe video so far has 1.1 million views and over 42,000 likes.

The hustle and bustle of a busy city metro is hardly a place for merry-making but a recent video that shows a group of school kids serenading inside a subway proves otherwise.

On Tuesday, American journalist Michael Paulson shared a video that showed a group of young school kids singing the popular song from the movie Encanto, ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’, in a New York subway car.

ALSO READ |New York subway riders break into Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’, leave netizens nostalgic

While sharing the video on Twitter, Paulson wrote, “Some days New York City is hard. But then there are days when you find yourself on a subway car filled with children singing ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’. Today was one of those days.”

‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ is the only Disney song that stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 List for more than three months since its release.

Paulson’s video so far has 1.1 million views and over 42,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the only form of NYC subway entertainment I will accept from now on, k thanks. 😭🥺.”

While many people found the video wholesome, some netizens were not so impressed with the impromptu musical performance. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s cute but as a New Yorker I don’t want anyone singing, especially unmasked in a subway car right now with COVID making a resurgence.”

Another person wrote, “What a nightmare. I thought part of the rules of using the subway were “no loud music” anyway.”

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:20:27 pm

