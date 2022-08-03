Watch: Kids sing ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ in New York subway

The hustle and bustle of a busy city metro is hardly a place for merry-making but a recent video that shows a group of school kids serenading inside a subway proves otherwise.

On Tuesday, American journalist Michael Paulson shared a video that showed a group of young school kids singing the popular song from the movie Encanto, ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’, in a New York subway car.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Paulson wrote, “Some days New York City is hard. But then there are days when you find yourself on a subway car filled with children singing ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’. Today was one of those days.”

Some days New York City is hard. But then there are days when you find yourself on a subway car filled with children singing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Today was one of those days. pic.twitter.com/4kI8U2Z3KZ — Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) August 2, 2022

This is the only form of NYC subway entertainment I will accept from now on, k thanks. 😭🥺 — Tessa O’Connell (@tessa_oconnell) August 2, 2022

Scenes like this might even get me back on the subway… — CJLong (@cjlong55) August 2, 2022

Idk what Lin Manuel does when he’s coming up with his songs but my 4yr old nephew will sing the hell out of that soundtrack when we watch the movie. Took him barely any time to memorize the words — PJ the Trekkie (@PEBPhotography) August 2, 2022

Truly, finally something on this feed that made me SMILE — HereIAmItsMeDavid (@HereIAmItsMe) August 2, 2022

I just found this delightful.

My sincere sympathy for the people who commented with negativity about a clip of children feeling joy.

So much negativity. About kids being happy. — Neota 🧚‍♀️🇨🇦✌💗 (@Neota4) August 3, 2022

Was in a car yesterday with two baby grands singing an adaped version “We don’t talk about school no no no…” as they prepare to return. I teared up both for the joy of their innocence and the fear in my old crusted heart. — S.Tate (@gagreenneckgirl) August 2, 2022

What a nightmare.

I thought part of the rules of using the subway were “no loud music” anyway. — Daniel dePlantagenet 🏳️‍🌈 (@dePlantagenet) August 3, 2022

Subway rules of conduct indicate that unnecessary noise is subject to a fine of $50 per violation. This song wasn’t even nominated for an Oscar. — Warren (@imlostinthought) August 2, 2022

‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ is the only Disney song that stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 List for more than three months since its release.

Paulson’s video so far has 1.1 million views and over 42,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the only form of NYC subway entertainment I will accept from now on, k thanks. 😭🥺.”

While many people found the video wholesome, some netizens were not so impressed with the impromptu musical performance. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s cute but as a New Yorker I don’t want anyone singing, especially unmasked in a subway car right now with COVID making a resurgence.”

Another person wrote, “What a nightmare. I thought part of the rules of using the subway were “no loud music” anyway.”