‘We don’t have a decade’: Former Google engineer says AI could wipe out humanity by 2036

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become integral to several industries. Amid public figures and experts debating the dangers of AI tools, a former Google engineer has claimed he stopped contributing to his retirement savings because he believes AI could wipe out humanity within the next decade.

Nate Soares, president of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute (MIRI), has estimated that there is more than a 50 per cent chance that humans may not survive another 10 years.In an interview with The Atlantic, Soares said he had not contributed to his retirement fund for a decade.

“I do not save for retirement right now. I have a 401(k) from when I worked at Google, but I haven’t contributed for a decade,” he said.

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When asked whether he believed there was more than a 50 per cent chance that humanity would not survive the next 10 years, Soares replied, “More than 50 per cent that we don’t have a decade at this point is how it looks to me.”