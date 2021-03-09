‘We do not use our hands’: Royal butler’s advice to eat rice has netizens fuming

"If your etiquette teaches you to make fun of someone's culture, then there is a need to improve your etiquette," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Not too long ago, Gurinder Chadha’s tweet about her kids eating paratha with knife and fork had left netizens facepalming. Now, it is the Royal Butler’s suggestion of eating rice with cutlery and not with “our hands or fingers” has triggered displeased reactions online.

“Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers!!!” tweeted British etiquette expert Grant Harrold, who served the Prince of Wales from 2004 to 2011. Along with the tweet, Harrold also shared a picture of rice being eaten with a fork and knife.

Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers !!! 😨 pic.twitter.com/xCJEKXg26K — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) March 6, 2021

Harrold’s advice did not go down well with netizens who called him out for being unaware of the different customs and traditions followed around the world. Some also retorted to trolling and sarcastic tweets.

“I use my hand — I’m right-handed. Happy with that it’s my ancestral practice it’s pretty wonderful you should try it – especially rice you can really mix it with the tips of your fingers what’s in your plate form a bite-size piece and place it into your mouth. Delicious,” wrote a user while responding to the viral post, which has been retweeted over 9,000 times.

Ladies and gentlemen, remember, use your fingers to pick up rice and daal to eat it, it tastes way better. — yash (@yadsul) March 7, 2021

If your etiquette teaches you to make fun of someone’s culture, then there is a need to improve your etiquette…. — काशी✨ (@Mediocre_saying) March 7, 2021

Just have fun, Steve. Just eat the damn food. Let go. Life is better without cutlery and buttlery. — (I’m done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) March 8, 2021

It’s gross on so many counts.

1. U should clean ur hands more often than ur steels n woods.

2. Mocking someone’s traditions and culture is called racism.

3. If u use ur fork and spoon on our banana leaf plates u will be practically eating from ur table.https://t.co/QdWfv7iGwi — Shweta (@shwetapriya_) March 6, 2021

I use my hand – I’m right handed . Happy with that it’s my ancestral practice it’s pretty wonderful you should try it – especially rice you can really mix it with the tips of your fingers what’s in your plate form a bite size piece and place into your mouth . Delicious . — Shobna Gulati 💙 (@ShobnaGulati) March 8, 2021