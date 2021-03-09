scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
‘We do not use our hands’: Royal butler’s advice to eat rice has netizens fuming

Harrold's advice did not go down well with netizens who called him out for being unaware of the different customs and traditions followed around the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 9, 2021 2:26:53 pm
the royal butler advice fork and knife, rice, eat rice with fork and knife, royal butler tweet, Eat Rice With Knife and Fork, trending, indian express, indian express news"If your etiquette teaches you to make fun of someone's culture, then there is a need to improve your etiquette," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Not too long ago, Gurinder Chadha’s tweet about her kids eating paratha with knife and fork had left netizens facepalming. Now, it is the Royal Butler’s suggestion of eating rice with cutlery and not with “our hands or fingers” has triggered displeased reactions online.

“Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers!!!” tweeted British etiquette expert Grant Harrold, who served the Prince of Wales from 2004 to 2011. Along with the tweet, Harrold also shared a picture of rice being eaten with a fork and knife.

Harrold’s advice did not go down well with netizens who called him out for being unaware of the different customs and traditions followed around the world. Some also retorted to trolling and sarcastic tweets.

“I use my hand — I’m right-handed. Happy with that it’s my ancestral practice it’s pretty wonderful you should try it – especially rice you can really mix it with the tips of your fingers what’s in your plate form a bite-size piece and place it into your mouth. Delicious,” wrote a user while responding to the viral post, which has been retweeted over 9,000 times.

Here are some of the other reactions to the post:

