Toggle Menu
‘We didn’t cause it’: CIA’s hilarious reaction to #InstagramDown leaves netizens ROFL-ing!https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/we-didnt-cause-it-cias-hilarious-reaction-to-instagramdown-leaves-netizens-rofl-ing-5814453/

‘We didn’t cause it’: CIA’s hilarious reaction to #InstagramDown leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

Once tweeted, it did not take long for the post to go viral. Some even expressed astonishment over CIA cracking jokes. "Our conspiracy theory deliberations have been answered. The funniest tweet ever!" read one of the many reactions to the post.

instagram, #InstagramDown, facebook down, facebook down news, facebook down today, facebook down worldwide, facebook down in india, facebook down reason, facebook down issue, Instagram down, Instagram down news, Instagram down worldwide, whatsapp down in india, Instagram down reason, whatsapp down, whatsapp down news, whatsapp down today, whatsapp down worldwide, whatsapp down in india, whatsapp down reason, whatsapp down issue
Many users of the apps noticed the error when they were not able to upload or send images, videos and other files on them.

While many Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram users complained about services being hit last night, a witty tweet by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on the issue seems to have given a comic relief to the situation. Taking to Twitter, which, fortunately, was not affected, CIA tweeted, “Yes, we are affected by #instagramdown, too. No, we didn’t cause it. No, we can’t fix yours. Did you try turning it off and back on again?”

ALSO READ | Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram go down for users: Here’s what happened

Many users of the apps noticed the error when they were not able to upload or send images, videos and other files on them. Many took to Twitter to express their dismay over the services with hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown trending on the Microblogging website.

Once tweeted, it did not take long for the post to go viral. Some even expressed astonishment over CIA cracking jokes. “Our conspiracy theory deliberations have been answered. The funniest tweet ever!” read one of the many reactions to the post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video: Rajyavardhan Rathore impresses the internet with cool coin trick
2 A baby dugong is Thailand’s ‘sweetheart’ after video goes viral
3 Cricket fans disappointed after Ambati Rayudu announces retirement, slam BCCI