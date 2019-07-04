‘We didn’t cause it’: CIA’s hilarious reaction to #InstagramDown leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

While many Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram users complained about services being hit last night, a witty tweet by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on the issue seems to have given a comic relief to the situation. Taking to Twitter, which, fortunately, was not affected, CIA tweeted, “Yes, we are affected by #instagramdown, too. No, we didn’t cause it. No, we can’t fix yours. Did you try turning it off and back on again?”

Many users of the apps noticed the error when they were not able to upload or send images, videos and other files on them. Many took to Twitter to express their dismay over the services with hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown trending on the Microblogging website.

Yes, we are affected by #instagramdown, too. No, we didn’t cause it. No, we can’t fix yours. Did you try turning it off and back on again? — CIA (@CIA) July 3, 2019

Once tweeted, it did not take long for the post to go viral. Some even expressed astonishment over CIA cracking jokes. “Our conspiracy theory deliberations have been answered. The funniest tweet ever!” read one of the many reactions to the post.

I was about to tweet something snarky at you all, but then I realized you could probably tell me what song I’m listening to right now and decided against it. — BeardJam (@BeardJam1) July 4, 2019

I think this might be the funniest tweet….ever!! 😂 — rin (@Listen2Braille) July 3, 2019

Ha, who knew @CIA had jokes. — Shermichael Singleton (@Shermichael_) July 3, 2019

Our conspiracy theory deliberations have been answered 🤣The funniest tweet ever! 😆 https://t.co/PAIARaOxPr — Khatuna Salukvadze (@Amb_Salukvadze) July 4, 2019