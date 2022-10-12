This wavy wall is fascinating netizens because of its genius architecture

When we picture walls, we think of straight and sturdy lines. However, on Twitter, a different type of wall is making all the waves.

Earlier this week, poet Ian Duhig (@ianduhig) posted a tweet about the crinkle crankle walls found in England. While sharing the photo of a curved wall, Duhig wrote, “Crinkle-crankle walls use fewer bricks than straight ones which need at least two layers of bricks for strength: here arch support provided by the curves. I like them because they teach that a straight line is not always the best model, true for poetry and us all.”

His tweet about the architectural innovation prompted people to share photographs of the crinkle crankle walls that they have spotted around the world.

Crinkle-crankle walls use fewer bricks than straight ones which need at least two layers of bricks for strength: here arch support provided by the curves. I like them because they teach that a straight line is not always the best model, true for poetry and us all. pic.twitter.com/o62JUYnKXc — Ian Duhig (@ianduhig) October 10, 2022

There are lots of these near us on the Suffolk coast. As well as being more efficient they’re also just lovely to look at, aren’t they? They’re as much about the joy of experiencing them as they are about the purpose (like poetry, exactly as you say…). — Jo – Time for Tea (@joslyoung) October 11, 2022

The Gaudi schoolhouse in the grounds of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia is built in this way. It also has an architecturally wild ‘alternating-slope’ pitched roof. Love this little building. pic.twitter.com/tlSM31zBnY — jimkennedy (@jimkennedy) October 11, 2022

Chanced upon one in Eye, Suffolk, amongst other things, and thought aye-aye, what’s that? https://t.co/mDJYp6AdmL pic.twitter.com/Q9VKgiFoHO — Steve Anderson (@slybob67) October 10, 2022

This is the Crinkle Crankle Garden in Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire, UK. The garden was once part of the Vicarage but has been turned into a peaceful public garden. pic.twitter.com/lPZniZpbb6 — mundocuadro (@mundocuadro) October 11, 2022

These are either side of a friends garden in Ipswich Suffolk UK they are a double brick wall but 7′ high without any supporting piers pic.twitter.com/eBSFPdOX1E — Bryan Hoyer (@BryanHoyer) October 11, 2022

World’s oldest Crinkle-crankle walls, 4000 years old , the golden city of Amon in Luxor, Egypt pic.twitter.com/vNhqUbmJ8B — This Is Wonderful Egypt (@ThisIsWonderfu1) October 11, 2022

We’re just back from a long-delayed holiday to Egypt.

This is a photo of the same site taken by my wife from our minibus as we passed it. pic.twitter.com/C495C4dTxD — John Haines (@JustsomeguyJohn) October 11, 2022

What are the odds of these two tweets next to each other on my timeline? pic.twitter.com/MRmuZiaRET — 💧Ian Booth (@ian_booth) October 11, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, “There are lots of these near us on the Suffolk coast. As well as being more efficient they’re also just lovely to look at, aren’t they? They’re as much about the joy of experiencing them as they are about the purpose (like poetry, exactly as you say…).”

Another person commented, “World’s oldest Crinkle-crankle walls, 4000 years old, the golden city of Amon in Luxor, Egypt”.

The crinkle crackle wall, also known as the serpentine wall or the wavy wall, traces its origins back to ancient Egypt. However, it is widely found in England, especially in Suffolk.

According to My Modern Met, the curved form of the walls offers enough stability that just one layer of brick can create a solid facade without any need for added buttressing. If the same number of bricks are used to make a straight wall then it would be weaker in comparison, it added.