Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

This wavy wall is fascinating netizens because of its genius architecture

The crinkle crankle wall, also known as the serpentine wall or the wavy wall, traces its origins back to ancient Egypt.

When we picture walls, we think of straight and sturdy lines. However, on Twitter, a different type of wall is making all the waves.

Earlier this week, poet Ian Duhig (@ianduhig) posted a tweet about the crinkle crankle walls found in England. While sharing the photo of a curved wall, Duhig wrote, “Crinkle-crankle walls use fewer bricks than straight ones which need at least two layers of bricks for strength: here arch support provided by the curves. I like them because they teach that a straight line is not always the best model, true for poetry and us all.”

His tweet about the architectural innovation prompted people to share photographs of the crinkle crankle walls that they have spotted around the world.

A Twitter user wrote, “There are lots of these near us on the Suffolk coast. As well as being more efficient they’re also just lovely to look at, aren’t they? They’re as much about the joy of experiencing them as they are about the purpose (like poetry, exactly as you say…).”

Another person commented, “World’s oldest Crinkle-crankle walls, 4000 years old, the golden city of Amon in Luxor, Egypt”.

The crinkle crackle wall, also known as the serpentine wall or the wavy wall, traces its origins back to ancient Egypt. However, it is widely found in England, especially in Suffolk.

According to My Modern Met, the curved form of the walls offers enough stability that just one layer of brick can create a solid facade without any need for added buttressing. If the same number of bricks are used to make a straight wall then it would be weaker in comparison, it added.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 05:06:05 pm
