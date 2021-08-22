scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Must Read

‘Please, no’: Man makes ‘low-carb’ watermelon pizza, Domino’s recreates it

The video was originally shared on Paterson's TikTok account and soon caught the attention of netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 22, 2021 12:11:37 pm
watermelon pizza viral video, watermelon pizza viral video funny video, pizza, dominoes pizza, domino pizza twitterreactions, indian express, indian express news"Please please stop not watermelon," wrote a user while another commented, "This should be illegal."

People often experiment with food, trying to come up with their own signature recipes. When a passionate cook recreated pepperoni pizza with a watermelon base, pizza chain Domino’s decided “to give it a go”.

“Wanted to bring my famous watermelon pizza to TikTok so hopefully more people can try it!” wrote Oli Paterson while sharing a video tutorial of the pizza he was making.

ALSO READ |‘Yikes’: Surat food stall’s Fanta omelette leaves foodies wondering ‘why’

“Fry your watermelon for 5 minutes a side before loading up BBQ sauce, low moisture mozzarella, and chorizo before putting it under the grill/broiler for a few minutes, and enjoy!” he wrote as the video showed how the “yummy” dish can be made.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video, which was originally shared on Paterson’s TikTok account, soon caught the attention of netizens including that of Domino’s Australia, which decided to remake the dish.

ALSO READ |Pakistani man shares photo of ‘Strawbiryani’, leaves foodies wondering ‘why’

“Y’all keep asking us for a low carb crust option. Nah for when we saw @elburritomonster make a pizza on a watermelon, we had to give it a go. Would you try it?” read the caption of the video shared by the official Instagram account of the Australian branch.

Watch the video here

The clip first features Paterson’s dish and then the recreation of the same. While the dish looked appetising, netizens were not very pleased with the recipe. “Please please stop not watermelon,” wrote a user while another commented, “This should be illegal.”

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 22: Latest News

Advertisement