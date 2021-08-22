‘Please, no’: Man makes ‘low-carb’ watermelon pizza, Domino’s recreates it

People often experiment with food, trying to come up with their own signature recipes. When a passionate cook recreated pepperoni pizza with a watermelon base, pizza chain Domino’s decided “to give it a go”.

“Wanted to bring my famous watermelon pizza to TikTok so hopefully more people can try it!” wrote Oli Paterson while sharing a video tutorial of the pizza he was making.

“Fry your watermelon for 5 minutes a side before loading up BBQ sauce, low moisture mozzarella, and chorizo before putting it under the grill/broiler for a few minutes, and enjoy!” he wrote as the video showed how the “yummy” dish can be made.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was originally shared on Paterson’s TikTok account, soon caught the attention of netizens including that of Domino’s Australia, which decided to remake the dish.

“Y’all keep asking us for a low carb crust option. Nah for when we saw @elburritomonster make a pizza on a watermelon, we had to give it a go. Would you try it?” read the caption of the video shared by the official Instagram account of the Australian branch.

Watch the video here

The clip first features Paterson’s dish and then the recreation of the same. While the dish looked appetising, netizens were not very pleased with the recipe. “Please please stop not watermelon,” wrote a user while another commented, “This should be illegal.”