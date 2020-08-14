Watch: Waterfalls appear to flow backwards near Sydney

The video shows the water appearing to flow back over the cliff, instead of falling down. (Picture credit: Facebook/ 7News Sydney)

In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet, two waterfalls in Sydney appeared to flow backwards due to strong winds and heavy torrential rain.

The stunning phenomenon was captured on Monday when wind speeds reached up to 70 km/h at a cliff in Royal National Park, south of Sydney.

The video shows the water appearing to flow back over the cliff, instead of falling down. The video also captured a rainbow that was visible due to the mist.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the phenomenon:

According to Daily Mail, locals residing near the popular coastal walk also experienced minor flooding due to heavy rainfall.

The phenomena of reverse waterfalls take place when high-speed winds hit cliffs to make water go up the way it comes, making it appear like the water is flowing backwards.

