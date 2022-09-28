Water rescue dog pulls off a 2,800-pound stranded boat before a storm hits. Watch video

In an extraordinary rescue operation, a dog pulled a 2,800-pound boat stranded on a lake in Beltzville, Pennsylvania in the US amid a strong current.

The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the dog pulling the stranded boat using a rope connected to it. The dog is seen slowly moving the boat to safety amid the water currents.

Initially, the video was shared by Instagram user that_nepa_newfie and as per the post, the dog Oakley turned the boat against the current and later pulled it with rope in its mouth. Till the boat reached shallow depth, the dog pulled it and rescue personnel took the rope from the canine.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

“Watch as Oakley saves a stranded pontoon boat just before the storm rolls in. The lake was getting choppy with a strong current. We swam out and Oakley took the mooring rope in mouth and turned that big pontoon into the current and pulled it all the way to her walking depth! Just another day in the life of a water rescue dog with The American Academy of Canine Water Rescue,” read the caption of the post.

While many users hailed the dog for its impressive feat, many others were concerned about the animal. A user commented, “It’s incredible to see what they really can do. They are truly workingdogs.”

Another user wrote, ” Wow! Great job, Oakley! You are SUCH a strong swimmer!” A third user commented, “What a cruise liner wasn’t available?”

The dog has been undergoing training under the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue in Massachusetts. Water rescue dogs, including breeds such as Newfoundlands, German shepherds and golden retrievers are being trained to undergo rescue operations of boats, jet skis, and even helicopters, as per the Dailymail.