Watch: Water flows out of mulberry tree trunk, rare phenomenon wows netizens

In a unique natural phenomenon, a video that recently went viral, showed water flowing from a tree trunk in Montenegro, a country in Southeastern Europe. Videos and photos of water flowing from the tree have left netizens astounded.

Instagram user lokalnihodaci shared a clip showing water flowing out of the trunk of the tree without leaves. A man is also seen washing his face in the flowing water. The area is also seen flooded with water.

“Miraculous mulberry from Dinoša is working as a spring again :),” read the caption of the post in Bosnian. Another user, Emir Hakramaj also shared a spectacular photograph of the tree.

According to a BBC report, the phenomenon has been observed for a few days each year. The spectacular sight has been observed from the 100-year-old mulberry tree.

Netizens were left marvelled by the clip that showed water gushing out of the tree. “The earth 🌍 always been good with the human and us keep trying to destroyed,” wrote a user in the comments section of the BBC‘s post on Instagram.

As per Oddity Central, water gushes out of the living tree during heavy rains. There are many underground springs which flood during heavy rainfall. Due to the pressure, water gushes out through the trunk of the tree and a hole a few feet above the ground.

“This has been happening for the last 20 to 25 years, perhaps even longer,” Emir Hakramaj, a local resident was quoted as saying by Radio Free Europe. “This tree is 100 years old, maybe even 150. A cavity was created in the middle and an underground spring has broken through to the crown and now this beautiful image is created,” he added.