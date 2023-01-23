scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Water buffalo casually walks to safety amid a fight among lions. Watch

The video was posted on Twitter on January 21 and it has amassed more than 6.5 million views.

Lions hunting a water buffaloThe video shows a pride of lions hunting a water buffalo.

If you are fond of watching wildlife videos, then you must be aware of the hunting habits of lions. Lions prefer hunting in groups called prides. Lionesses are usually the main hunters and their prowess is well known. A video going viral on social media, however, shows something out of the ordinary that would leave you bewildered.

It shows a pride of lions hunting a water buffalo. There are two male lions and three females in the pride and they seem to have nailed down the buffalo. However, suddenly two lionesses get into a fight and it prompts the other lions to join as well. As a scuffle breaks out among the pride, the buffalo suddenly gets up from the ground and is seen walking away. While it appears injured, the buffalo is able to walk back to join its group of water buffaloes.

“Lions fight while eating a water buffalo, then it casually walks off,” says the caption of the video that was posted by the Twitter page Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying).

Posted on January 21, the clip has received more than 6.5 million views so far.

“I dunno if that’s casually walking off or badly wounded might bleed to death,” commented a user. “That’s pretty casual considering it’s circumstances a few seconds before. My guess it lives,” said another. “Too bad the other buffalos will think he cut a deal with lions and he is a snitch,” wrote a third. “It reminds me of my two sons when they were kids… fighting to hell for the last piece of cake, while I was eating it telling them to stop fight,” joked another netizen.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 16:57 IST
