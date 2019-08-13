Watch: An alligator smashes a watermelon with its jaws before snacking on it

Alligators have incredible jaw strength and a viral video on the internet shows just how strong their bite is. The video shows the alligator, smashing a whole watermelon with its jaws before snacking on it.

Advertising

The video, released by NBC Montana on Facebook features Bomber, the largest American Alligator from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, gorging on a watermelon. The video captures the alligator demolishing the watermelon in slow motion and then retreating back into the water, while chewing on the fruit.

Watch the video here:

Mostly living in southeastern United States, american alligators hold the record for the strongest bite among living animals.