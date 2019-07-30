Watch: Yuvraj Singh butts into Ben Cutting’s interview by fiancee

Toggle Menu
During one of the warm-up sessions, Cutting, who plays for Edmonton Royals, was being interviewed by his fiancee and presenter Erin Holland.

Yuvi, a well-known prankster off the field decided to crash the on-going interview to ask “When’s the wedding guys?”

Yuvraj Singh, who is currently leading the Toronto Nationals in the second edition of Global T20 Canada, was seen playfully jumping into an interview with Australian cricketer Ben Cutting and posing a question before going away.

Cutting and Holland had announced their engagement in May, after dating for four years. In the video shared by the GT20 Canada Twitter handle, Cutting and Holland burst into laughter after Yuvraj’s guest appearance.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the video:

Yuvraj and Cutting have played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019. Yuvraj, who had a rough start in the Global T20 Canada, has since had some pretty good innings.

