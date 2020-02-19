Watch: Chinese woman wears giraffe costume to hospital to protect herself from coronavirus

The woman volunteered to go to the hospital to get medications for her ailing father. The woman volunteered to go to the hospital to get medications for her ailing father.

As coronavirus outbreak continues to keep people in China worried, a woman was captured wearing a giraffe costume when she visited a hospital in Luzhou, southwestern China’s Sichuan province.

With many provinces of the country running out of masks, people are adopting innovative solutions and using random things as protective gears. Hence, the woman decided to wear the inflatable animal suit while visiting the hospital to collect the medicines for her family. Now, a video of her visit is going viral online and garnered a mixed reaction.

According to The Paper, the woman bought two such costumes online after her masks had expired. In the video going viral online, the woman can be seen fully covered from head-to-toe, with only a transparent plastic film over her face for her to see through.

The video shows the woman casually interacting with the doctors and other medical staff while wearing the inflatable giraffe suit and running errands.

Watch the video here:

However, medical experts have warned such suits are not enough to protect oneself from contamination during such dire situation amid an epidemic. According to South China Morning Post, such inflatable suits are unable to protect people from the deadly COVID-19 infection. The experts further stressed that such suits need to be disinfected after use.

The woman said that her father had been a regular patient at the hospital prior to the coronavirus outbreak and to reduce the risk of her ailing elderly father being infected while visiting the hospital, she decided to go to the hospital herself and ask the doctor to conduct a virtual consultation for her father through a video call.

The video came to light after China’s foreign affairs ministry recently announced that the country “urgently” needs medical supplies such as surgical masks, hazmat suits, and goggles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd