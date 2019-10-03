Watch: Woman trespasses into lion enclosure in New York’s Bronx Zoo, dances in front of animal

In a brazen act, a woman breached the safety barrier at a zoo and entered into a lion’s enclosure. The incident, which was recorded by Instagram user Real Sobrino, took place in New York’s Bronx Zoo where the unidentified woman was seen gesturing in front of the lion even as the feline stared on. The footage was captured on camera by an onlooker who shared it on Instagram and the clip quickly went viral.

Video showed the woman dressed in a black tee and pants, standing extremely close to the wild animal, unfazed. In fact, she didn’t get scared even when the lion took a few steps closer as she continued to wave and make hand gestures at it.

The second video showed the woman showing off some dance moves, with the lion just a few feet away.

Although the woman managed to escape unharmed, zoo officials said it could have been fatal. They also slammed the woman and called the act “a serious violation”. “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death,” a zoo spokesperson was quoted by CNN.

“Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespassing and violation of barriers,” the zoo said.

According to the NYPD, the Bronx Zoo filed a complaint about criminal trespassing. However, no arrests were made as the offender could not be identified initially.

However, investigators later found out the woman’s real identity after she posted videos on her Instagram handle bragging about the incident.

“I REALLY HAVE NOT FEAR OF NOTHING BREATHING,” the woman identified as Myah Autry wrote in one caption on Instagram. “ANIMALS CAN FEEL LOVE JUST LIKE HUMANS,” she added according to NY Post. The posts were subsequently deleted.

According to report by TMZ , the police have identified the woman and said her social media post shows her “smoking something that looks like a blunt before walking into the zoo.” According to the report, the woman was heard bragging in the clip, “I’m about to go f**k around with mother nature” after taking a few puffs outside the zoo.