Watch: Woman takes a walk on aircraft wing after feeling ‘too hot’ inside

A woman has been blacklisted by the Ukraine International Airlines after she opened the emergency exit of the aircraft to talk a walk on its wing. The reason: She was feeling “too hot” inside the aircraft.

A video of the bizarre incident, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows the woman casually sitting on the wing before going back inside the aircraft.

According to The Sun, the incident occurred after the Boeing 737-86N aircraft landed at Kiev from Turkey. On being asked to return by officials, the mother-of-two reportedly complained of feeling “too hot” inside the aircraft and climbed on to the wing to “get some air”, the news website reported.

Watch the video here:

The woman’s action not only shocked her fellow passengers but also her own children. “She walked almost all the way from the tail to the emergency exit row, opened the door and went out. By that time her two children were outside the plane and standing right next to me. They were surprised, saying, ‘that’s our mum!'” a passenger told the news website.

Following the incident, the woman has been blacklisted. “The passenger was blacklisted for gross violation of aviation safety rules and behaviour onboard,” UIA said.

