Watch: Woman faints, falls under train in Argentina, miraculously survives

A woman in Argentina lost consciousness and fell from the platform onto the lines as a train arrived at the station. The woman, luckily, survived the accident. Now, the video of the miraculous rescue has gone viral.

The young woman, who fell underneath a train in Buenos Aires last month, said she is lucky to be alive and is “trying to make sense” of the ordeal, The Independent reported. After a stay in the hospital where she was recovering from the fall, she has now been discharged. The incident came to light when a CCTV video was recently released by Trenes Argentinos, the Ministry of Argentina.

In the dramatic footage, the commuter is seen slowly walking towards the edge of the platform, as the train is seen entering the Independencia station. However, she can be seen fainting and falling into the gap between the moving train and the platform, leaving fellow passengers shocked.

[Disclaimer: Distressing video, viewers’ discretion is advised]

As the train stops, railway staff and police officers rush to access the situation while a crowd is gathered. After some time the woman is seen being pulled out by a first responder who lay her on the floor until an ambulance arrives to take her to the hospital.

“I don’t understand how I’m alive. I didn’t have a scratch, neither on my arms nor on my legs. I fell onto the tracks in the middle of the two cars. It was nothing for such an accident,” the woman was quoted saying by local media C5N.

On social media, netizens expressed their bewilderment but were glad she survived the crash which many thought would have been fatal otherwise.