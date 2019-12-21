Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Watch: Woman in China proposes to boyfriend with property deed, keys to BMW

A 24-year-old Chinese woman from Henan surprised her boyfriend with a marriage proposal. She presented him with a bouquet with a property deal and a key for BMW before popping the question.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 21, 2019 4:01:38 pm
Chinese woman proposes to boyfriend with property deed and BMW keys, wedding proposal, China, Trending, Indian Express News  The 24-year-old Xiao Jing planned the surprise proposal on their one year anniversary and at the same place where her boyfriend asked her for the first time.

A woman in China went out of her way to propose to her boyfriend with a property deed and keys to a BMW. As per local reports, 24-year-old Xiao Jing turned the table on social convention and surprised her boyfriend Xiao Ke on December 11.

Jing planned the proposal to celebrate their first year of being together at the same place Ke had asked her out for the first time – at a cultural exhibition hall in Henan, China.

Watch the video of the proposal here:

With the place decorated with the help of her family members, Jing popped the big question in a bridal outfit. She presented a bouquet of flowers that had a house deed and keys to a BMW. Though Ke was surprised, he said yes without hesitation.

According to a local news report, the house and BMW were sponsored by her family. The 24-year-old said that material goods are not important for her and that she wanted to do something for her boyfriend who has always taken care of her.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement