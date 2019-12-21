Watch: Woman in China proposes to boyfriend with property deed, keys to BMW

The 24-year-old Xiao Jing planned the surprise proposal on their one year anniversary and at the same place where her boyfriend asked her for the first time. The 24-year-old Xiao Jing planned the surprise proposal on their one year anniversary and at the same place where her boyfriend asked her for the first time.

A woman in China went out of her way to propose to her boyfriend with a property deed and keys to a BMW. As per local reports, 24-year-old Xiao Jing turned the table on social convention and surprised her boyfriend Xiao Ke on December 11.

Jing planned the proposal to celebrate their first year of being together at the same place Ke had asked her out for the first time – at a cultural exhibition hall in Henan, China.

Watch the video of the proposal here:

With the place decorated with the help of her family members, Jing popped the big question in a bridal outfit. She presented a bouquet of flowers that had a house deed and keys to a BMW. Though Ke was surprised, he said yes without hesitation.

According to a local news report, the house and BMW were sponsored by her family. The 24-year-old said that material goods are not important for her and that she wanted to do something for her boyfriend who has always taken care of her.

