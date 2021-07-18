scorecardresearch
Watch: Restaurant staff surprise woman celebrating birthday alone

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2021 2:51:33 pm
birthday, woman celebrates woman alone, gets a surprise, good news, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsIn a video, the woman wearing a mask is seen sitting alone with a birthday cake in front of her.

Birthdays are some of the few joyous occasions where friends and family come together to celebrate. However, when a woman was seen cutting her birthday cake alone at a restaurant, the staff and other diners decided to join her.

In a video, which was shared by @GoodNewsMoveme3, a woman wearing a mask is seen sitting alone with a birthday cake in front of her. She then begins clapping and singing to herself but is left surprised when the restaurant staff and other patrons join her in the celebration. Touched by the sweet gesture, the woman is seen wiping off her tears as they hug her and wish her well.

Watch the video here:

“Woman who is celebrating her birthday by herself is joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she’s alone,” read the caption of the clip, which has now garnered over 1.8 million views.

The gesture was appreciated by netizens on social media, who wrote how the ongoing pandemic has disrupted the lives of many, leaving them isolated.

