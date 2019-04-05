Watch: Water pours through ceiling of House of Commons, Speaker forced to suspend debate

MPs at Britain’s parliament had a rather unusual reason for the proceedings to be suspended — a water leak! Yes, the House of Commons was suspended for the day after water began pouring into the chamber from the ceiling, soaking a section of the press gallery mid-way during an important loan debate.

Initially, despite water trickling down, the lawmakers tried to proceed with a debate on taxation. However, as the water leak in the Commons chamber grew louder, the Speaker was forced to adjourn the House.

“The Deputy Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, was forced to suspend the sitting in the Commons at the conclusion of Mr Madders’ speech,” BBC reported. Although he urged MPs not to take photographs, video of the House proceeding interrupted by the leak went viral, along with a photo taken by MP Ross Thomson.

“The water soaked benches and the carpet in the far corner of the lower press gallery, where journalists watch proceedings, and filled ceiling light fittings in the corridor outside. There was also a major leak into a cafe on the floor above,” a Guardian report said.

Not the first time there has been a leak in Parliament I’m sure 😜 pic.twitter.com/ZcokXjtrxv — 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗣 (@RossThomson_MP) April 4, 2019

“The leak was urgently dealt with and has now been isolated. The House of Commons maintenance team is currently assessing the damage,” the Commons Press Office tweeted adding it was not “a sewage leak”.

We would like to clarify this was not a sewage leak. — Commons Press Office (@HoCPress) April 4, 2019

After being interrupted by semi-nude activists protesting against inaction by the government over tackling climate change, the house being suspended due to a water leak led to many sarcastic tweets online.

that water from the roof is God crying as even he is disappointed and sad at the decisions the British Government are making #BritainMadeGodCry https://t.co/I7lPSOGth5 — Monz 💙 (@aprilruels) April 5, 2019

The attendance in British Parliament seems Lower than my Bcom Lectures 😂 https://t.co/LIHJGs83g8 — Siddhant Dand (@DandSiddhant) April 5, 2019

Nude protesters on Monday, a tied vote on Wednesday and the sitting suspended due to flooding on Thursday. What a week. — PARLY (@PARLYapp) April 4, 2019

So the House of Commons chamber is closed for the rest of the day due to a water leak. Plot twist: it’s Rees-Mogg busting pipes to take us closer to a No Deal #Brexit 💧💦🌂🌂 — Jack D 🌹 (@JackDunc1) April 4, 2019

House of Commons suspended this afternoon due to severe water leak, despite the fact it’s been full of drips for years! — Ian Holmes (@ianholmes20) April 4, 2019

Our democracy is literally falling to pieces. You couldn’t make it up. https://t.co/XiUxu4cQ0W — Paul Hindley 💛 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@PaulHindley2210) April 4, 2019

Our glorious Parliament: And the worst political crisis since 1945: The COMMONS is evacuated because of a a leak above the Press Gallery: the LORDS

Switch Board informs as, when phoning a Lord, ‘the House is IN RECESS..whilst it is actually IN SESSION debating BREXIT ! — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) April 4, 2019

Even the pipes have given up listening to their shite!! https://t.co/2Rbk2EhRKe — Andrew Kunman (@KunmanAndrew) April 4, 2019

Commons suspended while the (latest) leak is investigated… https://t.co/lQcI8aS0xl — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 4, 2019

The chamber was not due to sit on Friday, giving maintenance staff until Monday to fix the problem.