Toggle Menu
Watch: Water pours through ceiling of House of Commons, Speaker forced to suspend debatehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/watch-water-leaks-in-house-of-commons-speaker-forced-to-suspend-debate-5660238/

Watch: Water pours through ceiling of House of Commons, Speaker forced to suspend debate

"The leak was urgently dealt with and has now been isolated. The House of Commons maintenance team is currently assessing the damage," the Commons Press Office tweeted adding it was not "a sewage leak".

The House had to be suspended for repairs.

MPs at Britain’s parliament had a rather unusual reason for the proceedings to be suspended — a water leak! Yes, the House of Commons was suspended for the day after water began pouring into the chamber from the ceiling, soaking a section of the press gallery mid-way during an important loan debate.

Initially, despite water trickling down, the lawmakers tried to proceed with a debate on taxation. However, as the water leak in the Commons chamber grew louder, the Speaker was forced to adjourn the House.

“The Deputy Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, was forced to suspend the sitting in the Commons at the conclusion of Mr Madders’ speech,” BBC reported. Although he urged MPs not to take photographs, video of the House proceeding interrupted by the leak went viral, along with a photo taken by MP Ross Thomson.

“The water soaked benches and the carpet in the far corner of the lower press gallery, where journalists watch proceedings, and filled ceiling light fittings in the corridor outside. There was also a major leak into a cafe on the floor above,” a Guardian report said.

“The leak was urgently dealt with and has now been isolated. The House of Commons maintenance team is currently assessing the damage,” the Commons Press Office tweeted adding it was not “a sewage leak”.

After being interrupted by semi-nude activists protesting against inaction by the government over tackling climate change, the house being suspended due to a water leak led to many sarcastic tweets online.

The chamber was not due to sit on Friday, giving maintenance staff until Monday to fix the problem.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Terrifying moment when a circus lion attacks ringmaster mid-act
2 New consent condom won't open unless two people unpack it
3 'McBaby'! Restaurant turns into delivery room after woman goes into labour