A video of a visually impaired girl getting Harry Potter books in Braille wins hearts online

Posting the video on Instagram, Katelyn thanked everyone who donated for making her niece Emrie‘s Christmas special.

A video of a visually impaired girl getting Harry Potter books in Braille for Christmas and her joyful reaction has been warming people’s hearts online.

In the video posted on Instagram, the girl’s aunt thanked everyone who donated towards the cause.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and made this Christmas extra special for my niece Emrie! As you can see, she is beyond excited to be able to read the Harry Potter books herself! (sic),” Katelyn wrote in the post.

The video shows Emrie opening up her present and reading the Braille script on the title page to realise which book it is.

“Now I can read it,” she says excitedly.

Watch the video here:

According to an Instagram story by the girl’s aunt, a GoFundMe page was set up to fund the gift as the Braille copies were too expensive for her to buy.

The video has been viewed over 3 lakh times since being shared with over 500 people commenting on it.