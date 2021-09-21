scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Volcano spews lava in Spain’s Canary Islands, dramatic videos capture intensity of disaster

In viral images and footage, the molten lava is seen sweeping into people’s homes and vineyards, capturing the intensity of the disaster.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 21, 2021 7:31:14 pm
Canary Island, Canary Island volcano, la palma volcano, la palma lava videos, spain volcano eruption videos, viral videos, indian expressDramatic video shows lava swallowing swimming pools after La Palma volcano eruption. (Source: Reuters)

A volcanic eruption on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma has led to mass evacuation of thousands, leaving locals and tourists in a frenzy. Videos of the first volcanic eruption on the island in 50 years have left netizens stunned.

While initially a drone video of lava shooting into the air went viral, soon horrifying images and footage emerged of the molten lava sweeping into people’s homes and vineyards, capturing the intensity of the disaster. After a week-long build-up of seismic activity, the volcano erupted in the northwestern island of the Canary archipelago.

While authorities were busy with evacuations and firefighting and warning people against staying back to see the natural phenomenon, a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Viejo volcano, El Paso Mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.

While there have been no reports of people being injured, the flow of black lava down the volcano’s western flank towards the sea has left authorities concerned.

Videos showed the lava gradually swallowing people’s homes and falling into reservoirs and swimming pools giving rise to huge columns
of smoke, in what appears like scenes out of an apocalyptic movie.

About 6,000 of the 80,000 residents of the island have been forced to leave their homes and flee, TVE said. The lava flow was initially expected to reach the shore on Monday evening, but its speed has fallen in recent hours.

