Volcano spews lava in Spain’s Canary Islands, dramatic videos capture intensity of disaster

A volcanic eruption on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma has led to mass evacuation of thousands, leaving locals and tourists in a frenzy. Videos of the first volcanic eruption on the island in 50 years have left netizens stunned.

While initially a drone video of lava shooting into the air went viral, soon horrifying images and footage emerged of the molten lava sweeping into people’s homes and vineyards, capturing the intensity of the disaster. After a week-long build-up of seismic activity, the volcano erupted in the northwestern island of the Canary archipelago.

While authorities were busy with evacuations and firefighting and warning people against staying back to see the natural phenomenon, a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Viejo volcano, El Paso Mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.

While there have been no reports of people being injured, the flow of black lava down the volcano’s western flank towards the sea has left authorities concerned.

Videos showed the lava gradually swallowing people’s homes and falling into reservoirs and swimming pools giving rise to huge columns

of smoke, in what appears like scenes out of an apocalyptic movie.

La lava entra en unas piscinas y provoca una densa columna de humo pic.twitter.com/AEDWe1iWTr — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) September 21, 2021

La lengua de lava del proceso eruptivo de La Palma arrasa con todo a su paso en su camino hacia el mar. pic.twitter.com/InvtAhgtl5 — Agencia Canaria de Noticias y Audiovisuales. (@ACFIPRESS) September 20, 2021

Lava swallowing homes, today in La Palma, Canary Island pic.twitter.com/FFJASdpxGf — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) September 19, 2021

🔥 house reached by the lava of the volcano of La Palma in the Canary Islands 🔥 @lapalma #lapalma pic.twitter.com/e1qihc69T0 — @ezequieleg968 (@ezequieleg968) September 19, 2021

A volcanic eruption on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma sent lava shooting into the air https://t.co/zHtAdff0Js 🌋 pic.twitter.com/2iaC1PfDey — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2021

Lava continues to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain’s Canary Islands off northwest Africa. More than 5,000 people on the island of La Palma have been evacuated from their homes. https://t.co/gl6RcoIyz8 pic.twitter.com/URLSHPeQnj — ABC News (@ABC) September 20, 2021

WATCH: The hellish view after volcanic eruption in Spanish Canary Island of La Palma pic.twitter.com/1PA2sMHP9l — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 20, 2021

About 6,000 of the 80,000 residents of the island have been forced to leave their homes and flee, TVE said. The lava flow was initially expected to reach the shore on Monday evening, but its speed has fallen in recent hours.