Monday, August 30, 2021
Watch video: Here’s what the eye of Hurricane Ida looks like

Hurricane Ida has been said to be more dangerous than 2005's Hurricane Katrina, which was the worst storm in America's history.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 30, 2021 12:10:31 pm
On seeing the video, netizens expressed their surprise, some even called hurricanes "Terrifyingly beautiful".

A stunning video from the eye of Hurricane Ida, that made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, has left the online world both shocked and mesmerised.

With clouds like snow all around, the National Hurricane Center, which focuses on the Atlantic basin, shared a video from the eye of Hurricane Ida on Twitter.

Tweeting the video, the Center said, “Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites.”

The video was taken by National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) Ocean Winds Research team on an NOAA Aircraft Operations Center’s P3 Aircraft, inside Hurricane Ida. The plane is surrounded by clouds on all sides.

Hurricane Ida has been said to be more dangerous than 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which was the worst storm in America’s history, according to AP.

On seeing the video, netizens expressed their surprise, with some calling the hurricane “terrifyingly beautiful”.

