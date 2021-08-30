Watch video: Here’s what the eye of Hurricane Ida looks like

Updated: August 30, 2021 12:10:31 pm
A stunning video from the eye of Hurricane Ida, that made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, has left the online world both shocked and mesmerised.
With clouds like snow all around, the National Hurricane Center, which focuses on the Atlantic basin, shared a video from the eye of Hurricane Ida on Twitter.
Tweeting the video, the Center said, “Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites.”
The video was taken by National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) Ocean Winds Research team on an NOAA Aircraft Operations Center’s P3 Aircraft, inside Hurricane Ida. The plane is surrounded by clouds on all sides.
Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites pic.twitter.com/sjt970Yeiq
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021
Hurricane Ida has been said to be more dangerous than 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which was the worst storm in America’s history, according to AP.
On seeing the video, netizens expressed their surprise, with some calling the hurricane “terrifyingly beautiful”.
Thank you, NESDIS OCEAN WINDS RESEARCH TEAM ! What a devastatingly beautiful video . It doesn’t get any better than this.
Hope everyone is safe.
We are so insignificant
— M Robinson Chavez (@mrchavezphoto) August 29, 2021
— Paula Harmon (@PaulaHa41205181) August 29, 2021
wow.
— ໊ (@havertzfc) August 29, 2021
Awesome. I gotta say mad props to the person who came up with the idea, “Hey, let’s fly a plane into a hurricane!”
— d. zazel (@moshed323) August 29, 2021
🤯🤯🤯
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 29, 2021
Wow! I’d LOVE to do it! If I ever get the chance, I’ll let you know how it goes 😉
— Jackie Ford (@JackieF4animals) August 29, 2021
Hurricanes are fascinating because it’s like mother nature‘s version of a black hole…. Terrifyingly beautiful.
— Hanna Blue 8k Darkside Deity (@RedDevilDoll35) August 29, 2021
