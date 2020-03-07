Coronavirus: US Health adviser urges people not to touch face, then licks finger moments after warning

The ironic moment was quickly caught by people on social media and unsparing jokes and memes followed. The ironic moment was quickly caught by people on social media and unsparing jokes and memes followed.

A health adviser in the US failed to heed her own advice and was caught licking her finger moments after she warned people against repeatedly touching face and mouth amid coronavirus outbreak.

While addressing a press conference in San Jose, the director of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department Dr Sara Cody subconsciously licked her index finger to turn a page from the document she was reading from.

Watch the video here:



According to the Facebook Live, which has now gone viral, Dr Cody can be seen talking about the deadly virus as she listed out measures to prevent the risk of contracting it.

Moments later, Dr Cody was seen licking her fingers to turn the pages of her notes. The internet unsparingly pointed out the ironic moment, and jokes and memes ensued. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

So far, 34 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India. The virus has infected more than one lakh people in 90 countries and claimed the lives of over 3,400 till now.

