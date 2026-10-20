Watch: ‘Unbothered’ couple enjoy drinks amid protests in France

The BBC has shared online a video of a couple enjoying drinks outside a restaurant in Paris even as violent protests took place nearby. Thousands of demonstrators have clashed with police, looted businesses, and set fires nationwide amid France’s worst unrest in recent years.

In the scene filmed near the iconic Arc de Triomphe on October 17, the pair sat across from each other at an outdoor table, with buildings ablaze in the background. The video went viral for its juxtaposition of calmness against unrest and chaos.

Watch the video

A couple was seen enjoying a drink in Paris during protests over the weekend. Read more: https://t.co/cnHxxLydyb https://t.co/JUEA1EOi5y — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 19, 2026

The couple seemed unbothered by the disturbing atmosphere around them, and the video sparked an online debate about their behaviour. An X user commented with a GIF image of ‘This is Fine,’ which originated from a six-part webcomic strip titled On Fire, created by cartoonist K C Green, first appearing online on January 9, 2013.

It was created to raise awareness about mental health and anxiety. However, it has since developed into a symbol of indifference to political chaos.

Another user commented, “That’s actually the most-French thing I’ve ever seen.”

A third user commented with another photo, captioned, “It’s just France. Same thing during the 2023 pension protests.”

@BBCWorld It’s just France. Same thing during the 2023 pension protests https://t.co/2p9p9eFdNZ — Kay Marie (@ColdMotherWall) October 19, 2026

French students aged between 15 and 19 have been protesting since September 18. Their demands concern teacher and staff shortages, overcrowded classes, dilapidated buildings, overloaded timetables, and a deficient undergraduate admissions web system.