scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Ukrainians feed Russian soldier, help him call back home

The young soldier can be seen sipping tea as a woman connects a video call to his home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 3, 2022 6:00:37 pm
Ukrainians help Russian soldier call back home, Ukraine civilians show kindness to captured soldiers, Ukraine war, Russian Ukraine, Indian ExpressMany videos, though unverified, are being circulated online that show captured Russian soldiers being treated well by the civilians.

A heart-warming video of a Ukrainian helping a Russian soldier is going viral. In the short clip, one can see the young Russian soldier sipping tea and eating a snack as he tries to compose himself. A woman standing next to him is seen trying to connect a video call to his home.

Soon the call connects and the soldier breaks into tears. He looks too stunned to speak but he blows kisses to the camera, as people pat him on his back to calm him down.

ALSO READ |Gujarat man’s Ukraine restaurant is now home to people ravaged by war; praises pour in for restaurateur

In the translation provided by The U.S. Sun, a bystander can be heard saying in the video, “These young men, it’s not their fault. They don’t know why they are here. Another person joins him and says, “They are using old maps, they are lost.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 1:42-second video shared on Twitter by Christopher Miller, a BuzzFeed news correspondent, has been viewed over one million times and has gathered thousands of likes and retweets. In the caption, Miller mentioned the video was circulated on Telegram.

While many people seem to be touched by the kindness displayed by the Ukrainian citizens, some people pointed out that sharing videos of prisoners of war is against the norms of the Geneva Convention.

There are many such videos, though unverified, being circulated online that show captured Russian soldiers being treated well by the civilians.

Earlier, videos of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion by moving landmines with bare hands or towing away military trucks with farming tractors have gone viral.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement