Watch: UAE police grants 4-year-old’s wish to own electric car, takes him on patrol duty

The boy was surprised by the cops who presented him with car, balloons and treats. (Source: Abu Dhabi Police/ Facebook)

In a sweet gesture, the police helped fulfil a little boy’s dream of owning an electric car. A video of the four-year-old riding a police vehicle with uniformed officers in Abu Dhabi is winning hearts online.

According to the post by Abu Dhabi Police, Mohamed Al-Harmoudi suffers from a special health condition and his wish is to be the owner of an electric vehicle. His wish was fulfilled by the police force in coordination with the Security Investigation Foundation.

The little boy, who loves the police force, also wished for the officers to attend his wish-granting ceremony and was delighted to see them turn up at his doorstep in their luxury cars and surprising him with his own electric car.

The little boy was seen donning a police cap while taking a ride with an officer.

Watch the video here:

A report in the Khaleej Times said the police visited the 4-year-old boy and took him on a tour in a ‘Happiness patrol’, before gifting him his desired electric car. The wish was granted in coordination with the Make a Wish foundation, UAE.