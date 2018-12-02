This Turkish pilot’s heartwarming gesture to his former teacher will move you to tears

When Turkish Airlines pilot Mithat Okhan Onan found out that his former teacher was onboard his flight, he picked up the microphone to relay a message over the PA system. After acknowledging his mentor’s presence, Onan made a heartfelt ‘thank you’ speech which saw the old gentleman overcome with emotion.

The entire incident was captured on video and it went viral after a Turkish journalist shared it on Twitter. While Onan made the announcement, the rest of the flight crew walked up the aisle to the teacher’s seat and presented him with a bouquet and kissed his hand in respect. The touching act by the pilot and the crew even saw several passengers burst into tears.

Turkish Airlines pilot thanks his school teacher who was on board the flight. Very moving and shows the ultimate respect to the educators who shape our lives. pic.twitter.com/loEvkLQh3m — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 28, 2018

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many left emotional after watching the video. “Moved by the gesture and hats off to the student and teacher for the honour and respect for each other,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.

This is an Amazing example of great respect to the elders and to those who were the main reason for our success in our life. Thank you teachers for all your efforts you did to develop our manners and skills which reflected to our everyday life. — Dr. Anas Alsiddiqui (@PAKREHNUMA) November 29, 2018

Impressive, the most important class of society are teachers, and everyone who Make effort for somebody deserve respect publicly ❤️💕 — WARRIOR (@AhmedSaeedhjaze) November 29, 2018

Loved the gesture <3 — Raja Umar Sultan (@RajaUmarSultan1) November 30, 2018

Moved by the gesture and hats off to the student and teacher for the honour and respect for each other. — Ajay Grover (@ajaygadbad) December 2, 2018

What a sweet gesture, it restores my faith in humanity a little… — Bler (@itsablerworld) December 1, 2018