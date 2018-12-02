Toggle Menu
This Turkish pilot’s heartwarming gesture to his former teacher will move you to tears

In the video, the pilot can be seen announcing that his teacher was onboard the flight, following which, the crew members walked up the aisle to present the teacher with a bouquet as a token of appreciation.

In an emotional scene, Mithat Okhan Onan decided to thank his teacher who was travelling by the flight that Onan was flying. (Youtube screengrab)

When Turkish Airlines pilot Mithat Okhan Onan found out that his former teacher was onboard his flight, he picked up the microphone to relay a message over the PA system. After acknowledging his mentor’s presence, Onan made a heartfelt ‘thank you’ speech which saw the old gentleman overcome with emotion.

The entire incident was captured on video and it went viral after a Turkish journalist shared it on Twitter. While Onan made the announcement, the rest of the flight crew walked up the aisle to the teacher’s seat and presented him with a bouquet and kissed his hand in respect. The touching act by the pilot and the crew even saw several passengers burst into tears.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many left emotional after watching the video. “Moved by the gesture and hats off to the student and teacher for the honour and respect for each other,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.

